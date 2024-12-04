71% of Indian learners excited about emerging technology: Duolingo Report

Duolingo has released its annual Duolingo Language Report 2024 (DLR), shedding light on global language learning trends and motivations.

The report, based on data from millions of users worldwide, highlights the most studied languages, key trends, and the role of emerging technologies like AI in shaping the future of education.

Key Trends and Insights

- English remains the most studied language on Duolingo, holding the top spot in 135 countries—a 10% increase from 2023. It continues to be a cornerstone for education and career advancement, underscoring its importance in global academic and professional landscapes. - English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese retain their positions as the most popular languages studied worldwide. - Hindi secures a spot in the top 10, with over 8.4 million active learners globally. Its popularity extends beyond India, reflecting its rising cultural and linguistic significance.

AI Revolutionizing Language Learning

Emerging technologies are transforming how people approach machine language learning.

A joint study by Duolingo and YouGov revealed that 71% of Indians are enthusiastic about AI-driven tools, including personal tutors, chatbots, and immersive VR/AR platforms.

Additionally, 63% of respondents believe that AI and machine learning will drive the evolution of personalized education in the years to come. Duolingo has been at the forefront of this shift, leveraging technology for over a decade to make learning more accessible and engaging.

India's Language Landscape

For Indians, language learning is driven by career growth (55%), travel and cultural exploration (45%), global social interactions (42%), and entertainment (40%).

While 46% of Indians frequently switch between languages during conversations, many report challenges such as irregular practice (55%) and confusion with grammar or vocabulary across languages.