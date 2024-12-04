            
71% of Indian learners excited about emerging technology: Duolingo Report

Global language trends reveal English language dominance, India's enthusiasm for technology, and the growing role of AI in personalized education.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2024 3:19 PM
English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese retain their positions as the most popular languages studied worldwide. (Image source: Unsplash)

Duolingo has released its annual Duolingo Language Report 2024 (DLR), shedding light on global language learning trends and motivations.

The report, based on data from millions of users worldwide, highlights the most studied languages, key trends, and the role of emerging technologies like AI in shaping the future of education.

Key Trends and Insights

- English remains the most studied language on Duolingo, holding the top spot in 135 countries—a 10% increase from 2023. It continues to be a cornerstone for education and career advancement, underscoring its importance in global academic and professional landscapes. - English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese retain their positions as the most popular languages studied worldwide. - Hindi secures a spot in the top 10, with over 8.4 million active learners globally. Its popularity extends beyond India, reflecting its rising cultural and linguistic significance.

AI Revolutionizing Language Learning

Emerging technologies are transforming how people approach machine language learning.

A joint study by Duolingo and YouGov revealed that 71% of Indians are enthusiastic about AI-driven tools, including personal tutors, chatbots, and immersive VR/AR platforms.

Additionally, 63% of respondents believe that AI and machine learning will drive the evolution of personalized education in the years to come. Duolingo has been at the forefront of this shift, leveraging technology for over a decade to make learning more accessible and engaging.

India's Language Landscape

For Indians, language learning is driven by career growth (55%), travel and cultural exploration (45%), global social interactions (42%), and entertainment (40%).

While 46% of Indians frequently switch between languages during conversations, many report challenges such as irregular practice (55%) and confusion with grammar or vocabulary across languages.

Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director at Duolingo, commented, "Language learning is evolving rapidly, driven by emerging technologies that help learners connect with the world and its diverse cultures. In a multilingual country like India, where personal growth and cultural exploration are key priorities, technology enables personalized and engaging learning experiences. At Duolingo, we are inspired by this vibrant spirit, dedicated to making education accessible, and focused on tailoring it to meet every individual’s needs. This year’s Duolingo Language Report reflects this journey and celebrates the diverse motivations that fuel our learners’ passion."


