82.5 Communications India win Tata Consumer Products' creative mandate

82.5 Communications has won the account for Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee and Himalayan natural mineral water after a multi-agency pitch

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 5:00 PM
The collaboration is expected to help develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns, enhance the digital presence, manage social media and most importantly tap into the Indian Rising GenZ Gen Alpha mindset.

82.5 Communications has won the account for Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee and Himalayan natural mineral water after a multi-agency pitch. As its creative partner to drive long term growth and momentum, 82.5 Communications will be responsible for managing the offline, digital and social mandates across the portfolio.

Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India said, "Coffee has exploded! Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules. Coffees exploded! Tata Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India also believes this is a great opportunity to immortalize the purity of Himalayan Water. He says, “The ambition at Tata Consumer Products’ Himalayan Water is as bold as the terrain it comes from, and we at 82.5 Communications share the same ambition. It’s thrilling to partner with a brand that’s not just aiming high but aiming right.”

Chandana Agarwal, president - North and East, 82.5 Communications India says, “Coffee and water brands? Talk about a thirst-quenching opportunity! We're absolutely buzzing to be working with such a prestigious brand. We're ready to brew up some seriously creative campaigns and make a splash in the market. Consider this the beginning of a beautiful, and hopefully caffeinated, friendship!"


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 5:00 PM

