Zomato's 'Fuel Your Hustle' campaign highlights the real ingredients for success

The ad film features an ensemble cast with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Mary Kom, AR Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah. The film spotlights their journeys, marked by humble beginnings, and unwavering discipline.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 5:16 PM
(Snippets from the campaign)

Zomato has launched its latest campaign, 'Fuel Your Hustle'. The ad film features an ensemble cast with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Mary Kom, AR Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah. The film spotlights their journeys, marked by humble beginnings, and unwavering discipline.

The film features archival footage from their childhood and early days of struggle, bringing their stories to life. It’s tied together by a music track by Kalmi (Nikhil Kalimireddy), best known for his hit “Big Dawgs”.

Fuel Your Hustle also spotlights the unseen hours and discipline of Rahman, and the relentless practice on and off the pitch of Bumrah.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato, said, “This campaign is for a new generation of doers, a reminder that even the stars they look up to started small, stumbled, and kept going. It’s a cheer for the millions of Indians building something, following dreams, caring for loved ones and for themselves, even when it’s hard and no one’s clapping.”

“We’re rooting for those chasing what they care deeply about and showing up for it consistently. Food is just their fuel and we're glad to be a small part of their journey,” he added.

Zomato has launched a 360-degree campaign across digital, outdoor, social media platforms, and print media.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 5:16 PM

