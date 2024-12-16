            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • 82-5-communications-wins-creative-mandate-of-bacardi-india-50567

82.5 Communications wins creative mandate of Bacardi India

82.5 Communications will also play a key role in upcoming product launches for Bacardi India Private Limited.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 2:54 PM
82.5 Communications wins creative mandate of Bacardi India
Bacardi India aims to elevate the consumer experience through creative storytelling and engaging brand activations.

82.5 Communications has been entrusted with the creative mandate for one of Bacardi India Private Limited’s brands, with a focus on developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns. In collaboration with 82.5 Communications, Bacardi India aims to elevate the consumer experience through creative storytelling and engaging brand activations.

82.5 Communications was selected as the ideal partner, winning the creative mandate by showcasing a blend of innovative ideas and effective marketing solutions. Beyond their current work, 82.5 Communications will also play a key role in upcoming product launches for Bacardi India Private Limited.

Mahesh Kanchan, Marketing Director for Bacardi India Private Limited and neighbouring countries, shared his enthusiasm, “This partnership with 82.5 Communications will bring a fresh perspective resonating deeply with Indian consumers. Together, we aim to create moments that matter and drive unforgettable consumer experiences.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, shared, "I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Bacardi India Private Limited. We’re focused on creating impactful brand stories that redefine category codes and build meaningful connections with consumers."

Chandana Agarwal, President North and East at 82.5 Communications, added, "Both Bacardi India Private Limited and 82.5 Communications share a passion for excellence and storytelling. We are confident that together we will create magic and bring a fresh perspective to the market."

82.5 Communications is a full-service creative agency dedicated to supporting the aspirations of Indian companies, entrepreneurs, and global brands alike.


Tags
First Published on Dec 16, 2024 2:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

Havas becomes independent entity after demerger with Vivendi

Havas becomes independent entity after demerger with Vivendi

How it Works

ED action linked to third parties, fully co-operating with probe agencies: Dentsu India

ED action linked to third parties, fully co-operating with probe agencies: Dentsu India

Agency News

WPP partners with UMG to offer music and entertainment solutions to brands

WPP partners with UMG to offer music and entertainment solutions to brands

Agency News

IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP

IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP

Advertising

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Advertising

Omnicom to take over Interpublic Group; John Wren to continue as CEO and chairman

Omnicom to take over Interpublic Group; John Wren to continue as CEO and chairman

Advertising

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity