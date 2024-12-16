82.5 Communications wins creative mandate of Bacardi India

ADVERTISEMENT
82.5 Communications has been entrusted with the creative mandate for one of Bacardi India Private Limited’s brands, with a focus on developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns. In collaboration with 82.5 Communications, Bacardi India aims to elevate the consumer experience through creative storytelling and engaging brand activations.
82.5 Communications was selected as the ideal partner, winning the creative mandate by showcasing a blend of innovative ideas and effective marketing solutions. Beyond their current work, 82.5 Communications will also play a key role in upcoming product launches for Bacardi India Private Limited.
Mahesh Kanchan, Marketing Director for Bacardi India Private Limited and neighbouring countries, shared his enthusiasm, “This partnership with 82.5 Communications will bring a fresh perspective resonating deeply with Indian consumers. Together, we aim to create moments that matter and drive unforgettable consumer experiences.”
Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, shared, "I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Bacardi India Private Limited. We’re focused on creating impactful brand stories that redefine category codes and build meaningful connections with consumers."
Chandana Agarwal, President North and East at 82.5 Communications, added, "Both Bacardi India Private Limited and 82.5 Communications share a passion for excellence and storytelling. We are confident that together we will create magic and bring a fresh perspective to the market."
82.5 Communications is a full-service creative agency dedicated to supporting the aspirations of Indian companies, entrepreneurs, and global brands alike.