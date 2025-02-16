            
Ad Club Trivandrum officially launched; here's what Ad veteran Prathap Suthan said

The event also featured a media panel comprising industry veterans Varghese Chandy and Kamal Krishnan P.S., who shared their perspectives on the evolving landscape of regional advertising, the power of localized storytelling, and the future trajectory of the industry.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2025 1:54 PM
Adding to the significance of the occasion was the presence of advertising legend R. Balki.

The advertising fraternity in Trivandrum witnessed a landmark moment as Ad Club Trivandrum officially launched, bringing together some of the most influential minds in the industry. "When Trivandrum agency people called me saying we are trying to start something, I said yes, I will be very keen to part for this. That's how I was able to invite R Balki as chief guest and requested Piyush if he could share a message for the function. When the ad club members approached me, I was of the opinion that if you need to start something new, it has to do something around the date. So, Valentine's Day was coming up and that's how the date was fixed. It made a lot of sense as most of us are today in the advertising money is because of the love for it. There is hardly any money to be made in the advertising business," Prathap Suthan told Storyboard18.

The event saw a vibrant mix of clients, marketers, media professionals, creatives, planners and strategists—all united by their passion for advertising, but what blew the minds was virtual presence of Ad veteran Piyush Pandey.

"But the biggest heart of the day went to Piyush Pandey - the reddest lover of advertising in India - this on a day when Cupid was otherwise busy. Small. Thoughtful. Perfect," Prathap Suthan stated on his LinkedIn.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7296413468373434369-gQXp?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADXViC4BeojAOuwMEWMWQNsjTiHHw-ieb20

Piyush Pandey said, "In advertising, we all believe that we are in trouble. We need to do something, improvise and get the work done. So, here I am improvising as my cook is shooting this video and driver is making the tea in the kitchen."

Adding to the significance of the occasion was the presence of advertising legend R. Balki. Another notable guest, Hari Krishnan from Tilt Brand Solutions, provided insightful analysis on some of Balki’s most impactful advertising campaigns, offering attendees a masterclass in creativity and effectiveness.

The event also featured a media panel comprising industry veterans Varghese Chandy and Kamal Krishnan P.S., who shared their perspectives on the evolving landscape of regional advertising, the power of localized storytelling, and the future trajectory of the industry. Adding a touch of prestige, the gathering received a special video message from Dr. Shashi Tharoor.


First Published on Feb 16, 2025 1:23 PM

