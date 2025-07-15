            
WPP Media agencies dominate India media billings with $6.6bn in 2024: COMvergence

Media billings for IPG Mediabrands and Publicis Media in 2024 stood at $2.0 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 2:44 PM
Globally, WPP Media topped the networks followed by Publicis and Omnicom Media.

WPP Media, formerly GroupM, has topped the billing chart and emerged as the top media agency group in India with $6.6 billion in billings in 2024, according to the latest Billings and Market Share report by COMvergence.

It was followed by IPG Mediabrands at $2.0 billion and Publicis Media at $1.7 billion in the same period, according to the report, which tracks agency-level billings across both global and Indian markets.

According to COMvergence, the total media market in India reached $16 billion, based on billings reported by 20 agency networks and two major independent agencies.

The 2024 report also highlighted strong growth in digital media, with digital ad spend hitting $6.8 billion, accounting for an average of 52% of total agency billings. This marks a notable increase from 42% in 2021, reflecting a 10-percentage-point rise over three years.

Among individual agencies, WPP dominated the top rankings. Mindshare led the pack with $2.6 billion in billings, followed by Wavemaker at $1.8 billion and EssenceMediacom at $1.7 billion.

IPG’s Lodestar UM secured fourth place with $1 billion, while Madison Media, the leading independent agency in India, ranked fifth with $970 million in billings.

Globally, WPP Media topped the networks followed by Publicis and Omnicom Media. WPP Media incurred $64.6 billion in billings, followed by Publicis Media at $54.7 billion and Omnicom Media Group at $45.6 billion. Put together, the top three holding groups accounted for 71% of total global billings.

The data is for the January to December period in 2024.

At the individual agency level, OMD led worldwide with $26.3 billion in billings, followed by EssenceMediacom at $24.6 billion, and Mindshare at $21.9 billion.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 2:44 PM

