WPP Media agencies dominate India media billings with $6.6bn in 2024: COMvergence

WPP Media, formerly GroupM, has topped the billing chart and emerged as the top media agency group in India with $6.6 billion in billings in 2024, according to the latest Billings and Market Share report by COMvergence.

It was followed by IPG Mediabrands at $2.0 billion and Publicis Media at $1.7 billion in the same period, according to the report, which tracks agency-level billings across both global and Indian markets.

According to COMvergence, the total media market in India reached $16 billion, based on billings reported by 20 agency networks and two major independent agencies.

The 2024 report also highlighted strong growth in digital media, with digital ad spend hitting $6.8 billion, accounting for an average of 52% of total agency billings. This marks a notable increase from 42% in 2021, reflecting a 10-percentage-point rise over three years.

Among individual agencies, WPP dominated the top rankings. Mindshare led the pack with $2.6 billion in billings, followed by Wavemaker at $1.8 billion and EssenceMediacom at $1.7 billion.

IPG’s Lodestar UM secured fourth place with $1 billion, while Madison Media, the leading independent agency in India, ranked fifth with $970 million in billings.

Globally, WPP Media topped the networks followed by Publicis and Omnicom Media. WPP Media incurred $64.6 billion in billings, followed by Publicis Media at $54.7 billion and Omnicom Media Group at $45.6 billion. Put together, the top three holding groups accounted for 71% of total global billings.

The data is for the January to December period in 2024.