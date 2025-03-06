AI adoption surges across industries, but salaries lag behind

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate industries worldwide, the nature of employment is undergoing a transformation. The evolving workplace is not only being reshaped by economic forces but also by the changing expectations of a workforce entering a corporate landscape defined by automation and AI-driven efficiencies.

Over the past two years, AI-related job opportunities have surged by 42 percent, climbing from 40,000 in 2018 to 253,000 in 2024, according to job platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME). This growth is expected to continue, with AI hiring projected to rise another 14 percent in 2025 as businesses integrate AI into their core operations at an accelerating pace.

Companies across sectors have introduced specialized roles requiring AI expertise, redefining workplace dynamics and setting the stage for long-term digital transformation. These positions are no longer confined to the technology sector but have become critical in industries as varied as banking, finance, e-commerce, healthcare, advertising, media, automotive, retail, and telecommunications.

"Professionals who integrate AI into their work enhance efficiency, gain a competitive edge, and future-proof their careers," industry experts told Storyboard18.

According to foundit, organizations are increasingly hiring for roles such as AI Engineer, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Team Lead, AI Product Manager, AI Solutions Architect, AI Research Scientist, NLP Engineer, Computer Vision Engineer, AI Ethics Officer, AI Consultant, AI Trainer, AI Governance Specialist, AI Cybersecurity Analyst, AI Chatbot Developer, Generative AI Engineer, Marketing AI Specialist, and AI Operations Engineer. The expansion of these roles is driven by companies’ pursuit of greater efficiency and cost reduction.

Beyond job creation, employers are shifting their hiring priorities, placing greater emphasis on skills and experience over traditional academic credentials. "Hiring is evolving fast. Degrees still matter, but they’re no longer the only ticket to a great job. Employers now care more about what candidates can do than just where they studied. With technology advancing so quickly, companies need people who can adapt, problem-solve, and apply their skills in real-world scenarios," said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India.

AI proficiency has become a critical skill, with varying levels of expertise required across roles. A report by upGrad Enterprise found that 81 percent of Indian professionals believe AI training would be a key motivator to remain with their current employer. The report further emphasizes the need for companies to balance employer-led and self-driven learning initiatives, translating AI upskilling from intention to action while ensuring AI safety training is a priority.

For those investing in AI skills, the financial benefits are substantial. Foundit data suggests professionals with AI expertise can expect a salary advantage of 20-30 percent over their peers. However, in some industries, such as media and marketing, the monetization of AI skills has lagged behind other fields.

In the media and entertainment industry, salaries for AI-related roles remain relatively low. Foundit reports that fresh graduates entering AI-related positions in media can expect annual salaries ranging from Rs5.91 lakh to Rs8.91 lakh. For professionals with 4-6 years of experience, salaries range from Rs14.50 lakh to Rs23.50 lakh annually.

In contrast, AI-related roles in advertising, public relations, market research, and event management offer slightly better pay. Entry-level professionals (0-3 years of experience) can earn between Rs6 lakh and Rs11.18 lakh per year. Mid-career professionals (4-6 years of experience) earn between Rs12.50 lakh and Rs20.66 lakh annually.

As AI adoption in marketing accelerates, roles such as Prompt Engineer, Data Scientist, Marketing AI Specialist, and Generative AI Engineer are gaining traction. AI-related hiring in the advertising and marketing industry has risen by 11 percent, with 40 percent of Indian marketers now leveraging AI for personalized content and recommendations.

For AI-skilled professionals in other industries, compensation varies significantly based on experience.

Entry-level (0-3 years): Rs7.82 lakh - Rs10.34 lakh per year

Mid-level (11-15 years): Rs26.51 lakh - Rs33.69 lakh per year

Senior professionals (15+ years): Rs36.25 lakh - Rs51.25 lakh per year