Amazon Prime unveils video dedicated to the role of women in entertainment

Prime Video has unveiled a video dedicated to the role of women in entertainment. The video features Prime Video’s key global, as well as Indian leadership team who articulate Prime Video’s commitment to gender equality and the invaluable contributions of women in storytelling and beyond.

The video features Kelly Day, vice president – International, Prime Video; Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific & MENA, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video India and Aparna Purohit, head of Originals – India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video; who come together as a collective voice to convey the service’s gratitude and admiration for the countless contributions and the significant impact made by women through the power of storytelling at Prime Video.

These stories mirror the complexity and diversity of the world we live in. Each story is designed to spark conversation and inspire change, highlighting Prime Video’s commitment to elevating female voices and perspectives.