Cars24 launches multi-brand car service and repair brand 'Fourdoor' with 'बे-CAR' campaign

CARS24 has launched its latest digital campaign, 'बे-CAR.' This campaign addresses the significant challenges car owners face with traditional service centres and introduces CARS24’s new Fourdoor service.

Many car owners in India experience frustration, mistrust, and inconvenience at traditional service centres. Issues such as the use of non-genuine parts, opaque billing practices, and prolonged service times are common. Recognizing these widespread challenges, CARS24 has launched the 'बे-CAR' campaign to highlight and address these pain points creatively and humorously and introduce its latest service ‘Fourdoor’.

Fourdoor by CARS24 is set to transform the traditional vehicle maintenance landscape and eliminate the common issues associated with car maintenance. With the tagline-, "Right Service. Right Price. Right Now," this new service promises to deliver unmatched car care by:

Using only genuine parts

Ensuring transparency throughout the process

Offering efficient same-day service

The ‘बे-CAR’ campaign's short ad film humorously depicts scenarios where simple repair requests lead to absurd outcomes, highlighting the inefficiencies of traditional service centres. The film shows cars spending more time with Raju Mechanic or at service centres than with their owners, turning car owners into ‘बे-CAR’ (pun intended).

The campaign is already live on social media platforms such as Youtube and Instagram.