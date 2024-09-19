Clinic Plus' Beti Bann Ke Aana’ campaign celebrates the gift of a girl child

Following the success of last year’s #MeriBetiStrong campaign, the brand returns with a message, urging society to normalize the wish for a daughter and empowering every expecting mother to say, 'Beti Bann Ke Aana.’

Through the campaign, Clinic Plus tackles a deeply ingrained societal issue - the preference for male children over female. With its message of ‘Wish for a Girl Child’ or ‘Beti Bann Ke Aana,’ Clinic Plus hopes to spark a shift in cultural attitudes, encouraging families to celebrate the arrival of daughters with the same joy and enthusiasm, creating a society that truly values and supports both genders, stated the company.

#BetiBannKeAana, normalising wishing for a girl child

UN data reveals that over 2,000 female fetuses are aborted every day due to illegal sex-selective practices. This statistic underscores the unfortunate perception that girls hold less value, added the company.

Harman Dhillon, Executive Director at Hindustan Unilever, and Beauty and Well-Being General Manager, Unilever South Asia, stated, “At Clinic Plus, we firmly believe in the strength and limitless potential of every girl. As a brand that has championed the mother-daughter bond for over 35 years, our mission extends beyond product - it’s about driving meaningful, lasting change in society. With Beti Bann Ke Aana, we’re empowering mothers to lead this shift, encouraging society to value and celebrate daughters equally. As India’s most loved shampoo brand, we are committed to using our platform to shape a future where every girl is cherished and empowered.”