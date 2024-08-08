            
      Colgate unveils “Eat Like You Should” campaign to raise oral care awareness

      Based on a recent Colgate study’s findings, almost 1 in 2 Indians claim to have a dental problem, which has led to people changing their eating habits without even realizing it.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 11:40 AM
      Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has launched a campaign under its brand Colgate Total urging consumers to prioritise proactive oral care. Based on a recent Colgate study’s findings, almost 1 in 2 Indians claim to have a dental problem, which has led to people changing their eating habits without even realizing it.

      Conceptualised by Team WPP @ CP, the campaign focuses on Colgate Total's unique patented DZA (Dual Zinc + Arginine) technology.

      Speaking about this newest campaign, Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Many of us do not feel that our oral health is at risk because we seldom see people like us having dental problems. But millions of Indians around us are unconsciously demonstrating visual signs of dental problems. Some have started eating from a preferred side of the mouth, some would rather cut an apple into slices than bite into one that’s full, some wait for their hot chai to cool a bit before they sip and so on. This has happened to members in our family, our friends or our colleagues. We can prevent this from happening to us simply by switching to Colgate Total, our advanced toothpaste that provides total protection. This is what our new campaign is all about - before dental problems change the way you eat, change to Colgate Total.”

      Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director at WPP @ CP, while speaking about the campaign quoted: The thing about ‘relatable behaviour’ is that you have to show it in the most relatable way. But just that could also get boring. So we introduced a little rhythm & rhyme with our partner-in-crime – Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy from Corcoise Films to make people aware of the subconscious compromises others are making out there. The result left people with something to chew on.


