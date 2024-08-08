Colgate unveils “Eat Like You Should” campaign to raise oral care awareness

Speaking about this newest campaign, Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Many of us do not feel that our oral health is at risk because we seldom see people like us having dental problems. But millions of Indians around us are unconsciously demonstrating visual signs of dental problems. Some have started eating from a preferred side of the mouth, some would rather cut an apple into slices than bite into one that’s full, some wait for their hot chai to cool a bit before they sip and so on. This has happened to members in our family, our friends or our colleagues. We can prevent this from happening to us simply by switching to Colgate Total, our advanced toothpaste that provides total protection. This is what our new campaign is all about - before dental problems change the way you eat, change to Colgate Total.”