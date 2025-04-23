Creativeland Asia IP dispute, Delhi HC orders WinZO to deposit ₹30 lakh in three weeks

The Delhi High Court on Monday modified an arbitral order in an ongoing legal battle between online real money gaming platform WinZO Games and creative agency Creativeland Advertising, Justice Jyoti Singh ordered WinZO to provide a ₹30 lakh bank guarantee or deposit the same amount directly with the Arbitral Tribunal, to be held in a fixed deposit within three weeks.

The case stems from a dispute where Creativeland Advertising accused WinZO of misusing its intellectual property and breaching confidentiality obligations. The dispute is regarding the use of the tagline “Jeeto Har DinZo”, which Creativeland claims was derived from its proprietary creative material.

The order copy dated April 15 states, "Accordingly, with the consent of the parties, impugned order dated 28.02.2025 is modified to the extent that Appellant (WinZO) shall furnish a bank guarantee in the sum of Rs 30,00,000/- in favour of the Respondent (Creativeland Advertising) within a period of three weeks from today. In the alternative, it is open to the Appellant to deposit a sum of Rs 30,00,000/- before the Arbitral Tribunal, which shall be invested in an interest-bearing Fixed Deposit. The needful shall be done within three weeks."

The central issue revolved around the tagline “Jeeto Har DinZo,” which Creativeland Advertising claims to have developed exclusively for WinZO Games during preliminary campaign discussions.

According to the Delhi High Court order copy dated March 18, WinZO Games engaged Creativeland Advertising in October 2024 for a brand campaign. A Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) was executed on November 8, 2024. Creativeland Advertising presented campaign concepts, including the tagline, through multiple pitch decks between December 2024 and January 2025. In January 2025, WinZO Games expressed interest in the tagline and sought guidance on its positioning.