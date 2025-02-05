Dentsu appoints Jeff Greenspoon to Chief Global Client Officer

DDentsu Group Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Greenspoon to Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu. Charged with developing and growing global, client-centric solutions, the role sees Greenspoon building upon more than a decade-long dentsu career, including as the CEO of dentsu Canada, Chief Business Officer, dentsu Americas and Global Practice President, Integrated Solutions.

Greenspoon, who has been a key architect of dentsu’s integrated strategy, innovation, and client management, will now lead the strategy and vision for dentsu’s global clients, both within, and across, global practice areas. This vital role enables the expansion of integrated end-to-end solutions, driving client impact while increasing revenue and profitability to the business.

“Jeff’s expertise in identifying and exploring client challenges is unparalleled, demonstrating a natural curiosity, teamed with a passion for transformative solutioning,” said Igarashi. “His infectious enthusiasm promotes collaboration across the business, and he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build networks of talent and technology around the world and bring them to bear for clients. I heartily congratulate Jeff on his appointment and look forward to sharing in his many successes in this new role.”

Greenspoon’s approach has fostered accelerated growth for key clients across automotive, hospitality, food and beverage and CPG to name a few. He was co-founder and CEO of SPOKE, a leading digital creative firm that was acquired by dentsu in 2014. He went on to lead the Canadian dentsu business to exponential growth as CEO and was awarded PROFIT Magazine’s Young Entrepreneur Award, as well as being nominated as Entrepreneur of the Year by EY.

“Dentsu brings something truly different to clients – we are innovating at scale, at a time when we know brands need bold ideas; we’re laser-focused on outcomes, at a time when performance truly matters; and we’re delivering integrated work, at a time when the rest of the industry is still consolidating,” Greenspoon commented. “I’m so proud to take on this new challenge at dentsu, and it feels like the perfect moment to push our advantages and change the game for clients.”