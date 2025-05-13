IPO-bound Flipkart sees multiple leadership exits in past 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT
At least three senior executives of the IPO-bound Flipkart have reportedly departed. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Flipkart's head of grocery, Ankit Jain, VP of human resources (HR, technology), Prajakta Kanaglekar, and Vice President of the head of analytics Anurag Singhvi have quit from their positions.
Additionally, Ganesh Ramaswamy, VP (Flipkart) and chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Cleartrip, has also quit.
Singhvi has been associated with Flipkart for 13 years, while Jain, Ramaswamy, and Kanaglekar were each with Flipkart for nearly six years.
According to Moneycontrol, Jain will join Swiggy Instamart. He is likely to replace Chief Operating Officer Sairam Krishnamurthy and will join as SVP of Instamart.
Jain will be working with Instamart's CEO Amitesh Jha, who was his colleague at Flipkart until August 2024.
Several media reports also suggested that there was a leadership exit in the company in March this year as well. For instance, Ravi Vijayraghavan (SVP & CDAO), Harsh Chaudhary (VP Growth), Sandeep Karwa (VP Ads Platform), and Mayur Datar (SVP, Chief Data Scientist) resigned.
In February, Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, Jeyandran Venugopal, stepped down after an eight-year stint.