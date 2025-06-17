Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as Chief Business Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Mamaearth parent firm Honasa Consumer Limited has appointed Yatish Bhargava as Chief Business Officer with effect from June 17.
Yatish has over 17 years of experience in P&L management and leading large-scale teams across General Trade, Modern Trade, and e-commerce.
Before joining Honasa, Yatish held key leadership roles at Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever Limited. He has led category transformation, built scalable go-to-market strategies, and driven sustained growth across diverse consumer businesses, Honasa Consumer mentioned in a stock exchange filing.
He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
In April this year, the parent company of The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth’s, and Staze Beauty appointed Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Avinash Dhagat has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO).
During the quarterly earning call, Varun Alagh, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Honasa Consumer, described FY25 as a year marked by “learning, focus and disciplined execution.” He noted that the company’s recent strategic pivot is beginning to yield results, particularly in the digital and modern trade channels, where several core product categories—including facewash, shampoo, sunscreen, moisturizers, and baby care items - posted double-digit growth.
Alagh outlined plans to evolve Honasa into a “future-ready house of brands,” emphasizing innovation, increased offline reach, and a sharper focus on consumer-driven products.
Honasa also reported progress in expanding its retail footprint. The company said its direct distribution strategy contributed to wider market penetration, with over 100,000 unique outlets billed during the fiscal year.