Relaxo's marketing VP Sachin Chhabra resigns

Foot wear company Relaxo's vice president of marketing, Sachin Chhabra, resigned from his position on Monday. In a stock exchange filing, Relaxo mentioned, "Resigned from the position of Vice President – Marketing on June 16, 2025 effective from the closure of business hours on September 15, 2025".
Chhabra said he resigned due to personal reasons. He has been part of Relaxo for the past two years.
"It has been a privilege to be part of Relaxo over the past two years. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I've had to contribute to the organization's growth and for the support extended to me throughout my tenure.
The collaboration and camaraderie shared with colleagues, stakeholders, and the leadership of the team have been immensely rewarding and enriching," Chhabra added in a BSE filing.
"This decision has been made due to personal reasons, and I leave with utmost respect and appreciation for the organization," he said.
Relaxo, which makes products under 10 brands including Flite, Sparx, Bahamas, and Schoolmate, witnessed an 8% drop in its profit to Rs 56 crore in Quarter 4, ended on March 31 in fiscal year 2025.
The revenue from operations of Relaxo witnessed a 7% drop on a year-on-year basis to Rs 695 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 747 crore in the same period in fiscal 2024.
In full fiscal 2025, Relaxo’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,790 crore from Rs 2,914 crore in FY24.