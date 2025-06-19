Nestlé chairman Paul Bulcke to step down in 2026, Pablo Isla tapped as successor

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG giant Nestlé S.A. is preparing for a significant leadership transition as Paul Bulcke, the company’s long-serving Chairman, announced he will step down following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 16, 2026. Marking the end of a near five-decade journey with the company, Bulcke will not seek re-election, closing a distinguished chapter that has seen him at the helm of Nestlé’s global growth and strategic transformation.
The company has nominated Vice Chairman Pablo Isla as Bulcke’s successor, signaling a forward-looking leadership shift that blends continuity with seasoned external expertise. Isla, the former CEO and Chairman of fashion retail giant Inditex (owner of Zara), joined Nestlé’s Board in 2018 and has held the Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director roles since 2024. His nomination will be put to shareholder vote at the 2026 AGM.
Paul Bulcke’s legacy at Nestlé spans an era of deep organizational impact. From his early days in 1979 to becoming CEO in 2008 and later Chairman in 2017, Bulcke steered the company through globalization, portfolio evolution, and purpose-driven transformation centered around nutrition, health, and wellness.
The incoming leadership lineup, with Laurent Freixe having taken over as CEO in September 2024 and Isla poised to become Chairman, reflects Nestlé’s commitment to combining operational excellence with global insight. Freixe, previously heading key geographic zones for Nestlé, joined the Board in April 2025 and is seen as a growth-oriented leader with deep institutional knowledge.