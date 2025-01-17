            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • election-commissions-advisory-to-political-parties-use-label-if-content-is-ai-generated-53709

Election Commission's advisory to political parties, 'Use label if content is AI generated'

The aim of the guidelines was to prevent political parties and their representatives from disrupting a fair playing field by using “deep fakes” or AI-generated distorted content.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 6:51 PM
Election Commission's advisory to political parties, 'Use label if content is AI generated'
The parties now have to clearly label any images, videos, audio, or other materials created or significantly modified using AI technologies must be clearly marked with labels such as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.” Campaign advertisements or promotional content, whether shared online or on other platforms, must include disclaimers whenever synthetic content is used.

The use of AI is globally popular. It is being used now by political parties in India as well to generate content and advertisements to promote their campaign further and reach more masses. However, in a recent advisory issued by the Election Commission of India, it has been instructed that use of 'AI labelling' is necessary whenever generating content for political promotional purposes.

During the recently held 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission issued guidelines on 6th May 2024 for the responsible and ethical use of social media platforms. The aim of the guidelines was to prevent political parties and their representatives from disrupting a fair playing field by using “deep fakes” or AI-generated distorted content. They also sought to ensure strict compliance in avoiding any misuse of such technology during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period in the General Elections.

Recently issued instructions by the ECI said, "However, now considering the deepening influence of AI generated/synthetic content in shaping public opinion, the Election Commission of India advises all Political Parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners to also take necessary measures for prominent labelling of AI-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms and other media platforms. Prominent and easily discernible labelling of AI-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters."

The parties now have to clearly label any images, videos, audio, or other materials created or significantly modified using AI technologies must be clearly marked with labels such as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.” Campaign advertisements or promotional content, whether shared online or on other platforms, must include disclaimers whenever synthetic content is used.


Tags
First Published on Jan 17, 2025 9:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Shemaroo suffers loss of Rs 36.5 crore amid ad crunch

Shemaroo suffers loss of Rs 36.5 crore amid ad crunch

Advertising

Court halts unauthorised use of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s images in promotion

Court halts unauthorised use of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s images in promotion

Advertising

The shrinking middle: What a spate of agency consolidations means for the ad industry

The shrinking middle: What a spate of agency consolidations means for the ad industry

Brand Marketing

BCCI invites proposals for Stadium Signage Rights and Management for major cricket events, including IPL and WPL

BCCI invites proposals for Stadium Signage Rights and Management for major cricket events, including IPL and WPL

Brand Marketing

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brings 'Bhaukaal Lok' to Maha Kumbh 2025

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brings 'Bhaukaal Lok' to Maha Kumbh 2025

Brand Marketing

Blinkit sets up temporary store at Maha Kumbh Mela to serve millions of pilgrims

Blinkit sets up temporary store at Maha Kumbh Mela to serve millions of pilgrims

Advertising

District collectors instructed to remove advertisement boards on highway roads

District collectors instructed to remove advertisement boards on highway roads