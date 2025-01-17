Election Commission's advisory to political parties, 'Use label if content is AI generated'

The use of AI is globally popular. It is being used now by political parties in India as well to generate content and advertisements to promote their campaign further and reach more masses. However, in a recent advisory issued by the Election Commission of India, it has been instructed that use of 'AI labelling' is necessary whenever generating content for political promotional purposes.

During the recently held 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission issued guidelines on 6th May 2024 for the responsible and ethical use of social media platforms. The aim of the guidelines was to prevent political parties and their representatives from disrupting a fair playing field by using “deep fakes” or AI-generated distorted content. They also sought to ensure strict compliance in avoiding any misuse of such technology during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period in the General Elections.

Recently issued instructions by the ECI said, "However, now considering the deepening influence of AI generated/synthetic content in shaping public opinion, the Election Commission of India advises all Political Parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners to also take necessary measures for prominent labelling of AI-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms and other media platforms. Prominent and easily discernible labelling of AI-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters."