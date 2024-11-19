MediBuddy's rolls out #MensHealthMatters campaign; claims 40% of men delay health check-ups

ADVERTISEMENT
On International Men’s Day, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, has unveiled a campaign to transform the narrative around masculinity and healthcare. As per the company, the #MensHealthMatters campaign sparks conversations about men’s physical and mental health, challenging societal norms and promoting proactive health-seeking behaviours.
Drawing from healthcare data, the video highlights the inverse relationship between men's caregiving duties and their personal health management. The campaign explores how men, in their role as family's pillar of strength, often place their own wellbeing last in the hierarchy of care.
The company claims that 40% of men delay doctor visits until their conditions become critical, while 31% suffer from depression, with only one-quarter seeking professional help. These numbers highlight a concerning pattern of health neglect driven by traditional masculine stereotypes and societal expectations.
Saibal Biswas, SVP, and Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR, MediBuddy, said, “Investing in personal health safeguards our ability to fulfil our responsibilities. At MediBuddy, we believe that taking care of yourself is the foundation for taking care of others. This campaign is about shifting the focus to a more inclusive approach to well-being and encouraging men to embrace self-care as a act that strengthens their role as family anchors. Regular health monitoring ensures sustained well-being for the years ahead. It's time for men to make their healthcare a proactive priority and not a reactive necessity.”
The campaign, conceptualised and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team, challenges deep-rooted societal norms that equate masculinity with stoic endurance of health issues. For many men, health concerns are left unaddressed, shaped by societal expectations of strength and resilience.