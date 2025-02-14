Essencemediacom bags the media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products in India

Essencemediacom, has bagged the media mandate of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), one of India’s largest FMCG company. Essencemediacom will handle the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for GCPL across traditional and digital media in the Indian market.

Essencemediacom won the mandate for GCPL following intensive pitch spanning over 4 months. Starting from (April, 2025), Essencemediacom will take over responsibilities from the current media agency, Madison World.

Harshdeep Chhabra, Head - Global Media, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is on a growth trajectory driven by expansion into newer categories and introduction of innovative brands while continuing to focus on achieving volume growth ahead of the industry. In line with our growth vision, we are delighted to have Essencemediacom as our new media agency partner. We are certain that their depth of experience in both traditional media and digital media will help us create a much bigger impact and help drive innovation across our product categories.”

He further added, “Madison World has been our trusted media partner for over 20 years and contributed immensely to the GCPL growth journey. We thank them for helping shape the direction our brands have taken over the years.”