FTC greenlights Google data sharing plan in Antitrust fight

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has stated that the Department of Justice's (DOJ) proposal requiring Google parent Alphabet to share search data with competitors includes sufficient privacy safeguards. This development comes as a Washington judge reviews potential remedies in the DOJ's antitrust case, which concluded that Google holds an illegal monopoly in the online search market, as per reports.
The DOJ argues data sharing is crucial to fostering competition. Google has resisted the proposal, with CEO Sundar Pichai citing concerns over intellectual property and user privacy. However, the FTC countered that increased competition would incentivize Google to enhance its privacy practices. The proposed data-sharing framework includes an oversight committee, similar to those in FTC privacy settlements, reports further revealed.
Beyond data sharing, the DOJ and state attorneys general are also urging the court to mandate Google divest its Chrome browser and cease its multi-billion dollar payments to companies like Apple for default search engine placement. Google suggests making its agreements non-exclusive is a more appropriate solution.
Concerns have also been raised by the DOJ and state attorneys general regarding Google potentially extending its dominance into the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. AI startup Anthropic, in which Google holds a significant minority stake, argued in court filings that requiring Google to provide advance notice of AI investments would stifle competition and deter such investments. The judge is expected to rule on these proposals as the trial concludes this month, decisions that could significantly reshape the internet landscape.