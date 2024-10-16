Havas 2024 report highlights resilience amid 'permacrisis'

Havas' latest Meaningful Brands report for 2024, titled, "The Rise of the Change Makers," unveils a surprising trend: despite living in a world filled with crises, people are embracing resilience, optimism, and a renewed sense of control.

The annual study, which surveyed over more than 150,000 respondents across 24 markets, indicates a shift in mindset, with many individuals actively seeking change despite global challenges.

According to Havas, the 2024 report underscores a growing trend towards personal agency. While 70% of those surveyed believe the world is headed in the wrong direction, 69% refuse to let adversity dampen their spirits. As Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, explained, "These insights are now more essential than ever in our approach, as we aim to create meaningful growth for our clients through a deeper understanding of today's consumers."

The 'Permacrisis' Landscape

The report introduces the term 'permacrisis' to describe the persistent nature of global challenges - ranging from climate change and rising living costs to political turmoil and humanitarian crises. As 2024 draws to a close, this term replaces 'polycrisis,' last year's word of the year, to reflect an environment where crises are not isolated events but an ongoing reality.

While crises continue to define the modern landscape, technology emerges as a double-edged sword in the report. The rise of artificial intelligence, for example, presents both opportunities for innovation and concerns about ethical and existential risks. However, the report finds that technology's broader impact remains a source of hope for many, as it opens doors to new possibilities.

Entering the 'New Era of Agency'

The study reveals that people are not simply passive victims of circumstance. More than half (56%) feel in control of their lives, with many taking proactive steps towards physical and mental well-being (69%) and environmental responsibility (63%). This trend has been dubbed the 'New Era of Agency,' where people actively seek to shape their future despite adversity.

Mark Sinnock, Global Chief Strategy, Data, and Innovation Officer at Havas Creative Network, noted, "We see people stepping forward. They still expect help from brands but also feel a new sense of optimism and empowerment to build the future they want."

The Six 'Faces of Change'

Havas’ research outlines six psychographic groups, termed the 'Faces of Change,' which reflect varied responses to hyper-change and the desire for transformation:

1. The Committed Citizens 2. The Progressive Optimists 3. The Carefree Pragmatists 4. The Pressured Advocates 5. The Challenged Skeptics 6. The Disengaged Pessimists

Despite responding to adversity in different ways, these groups share common expectations for brands: 73% expect humanity and generosity during difficult times, 71% expect businesses to act for the greater good, 70% desire support for local causes, 68% seek help with finances, 63% need their lives to be made easier, and 61% need help in saving time.

Guiding Brands to Empower Change Makers

The report concludes with five principles for brands aiming to meet new consumer expectations:

1. Being pragmatic in supporting the essential needs of saving time/money and simplifying lives 2. Leading with tech optimism, yet also care and caution 3. Boosting holistic health and quality of life across various demographics 4. Promoting purpose with act and impact to foster change 5. Celebrating communities and fostering connections for an inclusive future