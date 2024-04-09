IPL Ads: Wondrlab’s new spot for PayZapp by HDFC Bank gets RCB Players to sell, literally

PayZapp by HDFC Bank joins the cricket fever with its new ad featuring RCB players. Continuing its proposition of maximum payment choices, Wondrlab India created an ad that highlights the irony of the players being choiceless in the ad but having multiple payment choices on the app.

The film gets popular RCB players to "sell" like never before.

Talking about the campaign, Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, Chief Marketing Officer & Head - Direct to Consumer Business, HDFC Bank, says, "PayZapp's partnership with RCB is a strategic move to leverage the cricket season extravaganza. With cricket being such a popular sport in the country, the league gives PayZapp an ideal opportunity to enhance visibility and mindshare. The partnership helps us strengthen the 'Choice of Payments' brand positioning and build a better recall for PayZapp. We are proud to be the official payments partner of RCB.”

Amit Akali, the CCO and co-founder of Wondrlab India, states, “After the success of PayZapp’s launch campaign, our goal was clear: to craft an advertisement that would once again break through the clutter, particularly amidst the fervour of the cricket season. Collaborating with RCB provided the perfect platform to place the players in unconventional scenarios, while they talk about payment choices on the app.”

Gauri Gokarn, Content Director, Wondrlab India, added, “With PayZapp, we’ve always been quirky while talking about choices. And helping unleash the inner salesmen of the players was an absolute joy.”