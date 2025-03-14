Mast & Meh Holi Special: Mirinda, Birla Opus, Crocs - who passed with flying colours?

Every Holi, brands drench us in a splash of colourful campaigns—some vibrant and memorable, others fading faster than a weak gulaal stain. While a few ads capture the true spirit of the festival, making us smile, think, or feel the festive cheer, others… well, let’s just say they should’ve been washed away before launch. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews come in! This week, we’re diving into the latest Holi campaigns, spotlighting the ones that truly shine and calling out those that miss the mark. Welcome to this week’s Mast & Meh—let’s see which campaigns made a splash and which ones barely left a smudge!

Mast

Brand: Birla Opus Paints

Agency: Leo Burnett India

Birla Opus Paints' latest Holi ad is a splash of pure joy. The film takes a heart-warming, feel-good route that goes beyond just vibrant hues—it paints a picture of kindness, community, and the simple joys of making someone’s day brighter (literally!). The moment when the children turn the watchman’s dull cabin into a colourful masterpiece? Absolute gold! It’s a clever way to showcase how colours—especially the right ones—can transform not just walls but also emotions. The message ‘This Holi, let’s spread colours of happiness in someone’s life’ lands beautifully, making this more than just an ad. It is fun, it is festive, and has all the right shades of storytelling. Meh

Brand: Mirinda

Agency: Daftar Creative Room

Mirinda’s latest Holi campaign tries hard to be the life of the party, but instead, it feels like that one guest who forces a joke and expects a standing ovation. The whole “kaali zubaan, rangeen zubaan” vibe dulls the Holi spirit, with an execution so generic, it feels like a rerun of every soda ad ever made. There’s no fresh storytelling, no real emotional connect—just a fizzy attempt at forced joy. The idea that a soft drink can single-handedly transform moods isn’t new or convincing. And in an era where brands are striving for deeper, more meaningful storytelling, Mirinda seems stuck in a loop of “drink this, be happy.” A splash of colour doesn’t make up for a lack of originality. This one’s all bubbles, no burst.

Mast

Brand: Crocs India

Agency: Kulfi Collective

Now this is how you remix nostalgia! Crocs just dropped a Holi campaign that’s as vibrant as a splash of gulaal in the air. By reviving Rangeela Re—a track that still makes hearts race even 30 years later—this collab is a pitch-perfect blend of classic beats and contemporary cool. Pratibha Ranta absolutely owns the screen in the high-energy dance film, making this campaign feel less like an ad and more like a Holi party you wish you were invited to. This campaign isn’t just a celebration of colour, it is a celebration of culture, creativity, and the timeless power of music. A Holi hit in every sense!

Meh

Brand: Edelweiss Mutual Funds

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s Holi ad tries to score an emotional goal but ends up kicking the ball straight into the stands. The premise—using Holi colours as a metaphor for inclusion—is sweet, but the execution feels forced. The connection between a child’s dream, financial planning, and Minor Folios? A stretch longer than a penalty shootout. Instead of genuinely inspiring confidence in early investments, the ad leans on a predictable, feel-good moment that feels more like a festival gimmick than a solid financial takeaway. A well-meaning effort, sure, but much like a Holi colour that fades too fast.

Meh

Brand: Piramal Finance

Agency: Inhouse

Piramal Finance’s Masti Ke Rang, Neeyat Ke Sang takes a bold leap into AI-generated storytelling, but lands with a digital thud. While the concept of an entirely AI-crafted Holi ad is intriguing, the execution feels more like a tech demo than an actual celebration. The colors pop, the visuals swirl, but where’s the soul? The joy of Holi isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about human connection, spontaneity, and messy, unscripted fun. This ad, however, feels as emotionally engaging as a screensaver. Experimenting with AI is great, but let’s not let algorithms replace authenticity.

Meh

Brand: boat x Swiggy Instamart

