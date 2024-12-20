MAST & MEH: Knorr, IKEA, Swiggy Instamart, Bisleri, Zebronics, and more

Advertisements are a brand’s spotlight moment to win over audiences, but let’s face it—not every ad hits the mark! Some make us laugh, think, or remember them for ages, while others, well… we’d rather forget. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews come in! We sieve through the week’s ads to spotlight the absolute winners and the ones that missed the boat. With our honest, no-fluff take, you’ll get a clear and fun read on what’s really worth watching. So, dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs-up and which were just plain “meh!”

Mast

Brand: Knorr x Netflix Squid Game

Agency: Inhouse

Knorr and Netflix have cooked up a treat that’s equal parts thrilling and tasty. This new Squid Game-themed campaign is a playful nod to K-culture, complete with dramatic masked guards, a Bollywood-style twist, and—of course—Knorr’s mouthwatering Korean ramen. The ‘Dare-to-Slurp’ challenge is positively binge-worthy, inviting fans to channel their inner K-food connoisseur and slurp away like a true champion. It’s a fresh, fun fusion of pop culture and a ‘mast’ culinary delight that’ll make you want to press play—and pick up your chopsticks—right now.

Meh

Brand: Bisleri

Agency: Inhouse

The 35-second television commercial featuring actor Shahid Kapoor evokes a sense of déjà vu, reminiscent of his role in Kabir Singh. While the character portrayal is entirely dissimilar, the delivery of lines and the tone of his voice bear a striking resemblance to the style from the film. The ad, which showcases Indian football stars including national team captain Rahul Bheke, along with Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul KP, and Aakash Sangwan — all representing top clubs such as Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, and Kerala Blasters — seems to lack any clear, compelling message and offers little substance.

Mast

Brand: Swiggy Instamart

Agency: Inhouse

If you thought Christmas couldn’t get any cooler, think again! Swiggy Instamart has completely redefined holiday cheer this season with their #InstaSanta campaign, and its pure festive genius. Who needs a boring old sleigh when InstaSanta can roll through town on a fully loaded tractor, dropping gifts with major desi flair? And who would complain when you’ve got the legendary Sukhbir blasting out his iconic “Oh Ho Ho Ho” track, turning what could’ve been a standard Christmas jingle into an infectious party anthem that’ll make you groove? The ad drops you right into Santa’s lively workshop before whisking you away on a joyride through farmlands and city streets—think: a cheerful, Punjabi-powered sleigh team on two wheels and a tractor. The cultural twist breathes fresh life into the holiday spirit, spreading good vibes and good gifts everywhere it goes.

Meh

Brand: Springfit

Agency: Inhouse

The concept of a mattress advertisement set against the backdrop of an office, with a salary increment as the central theme, raises questions about the bounds of creative ingenuity. The premise, ‘Neend Nahi Udegi’, attempts to weave a narrative around a young professional eagerly anticipating a substantial raise while conversing with his manager. Despite the manager’s playful caution that the news might disrupt his sleep, the protagonist confidently attributes his serene composure to his Springfit Premium Mattress. The twist, however, comes when the manager delivers the rather underwhelming truth—a modest 2% increment. While the brand likely aimed to inject humor and elevate the hero element, the execution lands squarely in the realm of cringeworthy rather than clever.

Mast

Brand: IKEA

Agency: Leo Burnett

Hold onto your hats (or your magician’s hat), because IKEA’s latest ad campaign has pulled off the ultimate disappearing act—turning routine into pure, spontaneous joy! With a tagline that cheekily declares, ‘Don’t commit to any plans. IKEA Sale is on,’ this campaign invites you to ditch the ordinary and dive headfirst into the extraordinary. Picture this: a magician’s assistant vanishes in a puff of smoke during a disappearing act, leaving the audience on edge. But instead of reappearing on stage, she’s seen living her best life at the IKEA Sale, gleefully stepping out of a stylish wardrobe like a true star. It’s funny, playful, and oh-so-mast—because who wouldn’t choose a wardrobe full of deals over the same old routine?

Meh

Brand: Parle LondonDerry

Agency: Rediffusion Brand Solutions

The 45-second commercial titled ‘Love you very very, my LondonDerry’ strikes more of a melodramatic daily soap than a creative campaign. The narrative unfolds within a family dynamic where the youngest child tenderly offers his mom, dad, and sister a toffee, accompanied by a kiss and the phrase, ‘Love you very very, my LondonDerry’. When questioned about his actions, he reveals that this is how his grandfather shares LondonDerry with his grandmother every day. While this gesture may appear charming at first, one can't help but question the originality of the concept. There is little to engage the audience, and the ad fails to leave a lasting impression, ultimately lacking both novelty and emotional resonance.

Mast

Brand: Wakefit

Agency: TNT – The New Thing

Wakefit has pulled off a sleeper hit—literally—with their latest ‘Gaddagiri’ campaign. This cheeky series of short films takes a hilariously sharp jab at marketing missteps, and the latest instalment featuring Poonam Pandey is no exception. Bold, playful, and loaded with self-aware humor, the ad turns a controversial moment into a witty reminder of the power of good sleep. Pandey joins a hilariously dysfunctional marketing team brainstorming her “next big move.” The suggestions? As outlandish as they come—fake divorces, political ambitions, and yes, even faking her own death! With Pandey nodding along in sunglasses, it’s the kind of satirical absurdity we didn’t know we needed. The punchline? “Lafda tab hota, jab tum barabar nahi sota”—a light-hearted nudge at how poor sleep can lead to terrible decisions. It’s cheeky, it’s relevant, and it makes you laugh—what more could you ask for in an ad? Ekdam mast, Wakefit!

Meh

Brand: Zebronics

Agency: In-house

Is Hrithik Roshan attempting to merely be Hrithik Roshan in this advertisement? And the more pressing question remains—how does the brand justify the concept in the first place? The 1 minute and 4 seconds long ad opens with fans enthusiastically capturing selfies with the star, only to be interrupted by a couple arriving to see him. While the fan and the couple share moments of excitement, their sentiment is far from what one would expect—'maza nahi aaya’. The ad attempts to juxtapose the glamour of reel-life interactions with the mundanity of real-life experiences, all while attempting to underscore how Zebronics’ LED TVs and Soundbars are revolutionizing our entertainment experiences. However, the execution falls flat, leaving the concept unconvincing and meh!

Mast

Brand: Boat

Agency: Inhouse