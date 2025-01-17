MAST & MEH: Myntra, Cleartrip, Acko, Duolingo, and more

As we usher in fresh beginnings, brands roll out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in last year. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your fresh New Year’s attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a confetti toss and which went out with last year’s streamers!

Mast

Brand: Myntra FWD

Agency: Inhouse

The new Myntra's FWD ad starring Indian chess legends Viswanathan Anand and D Gukesh is an absolute riot! Picture Gukesh rocking all the Gen Alpha vibes—he's even ready to tattoo his favourite move on his arm—while Anand gamely tries to crack the 'Skibidi' code and accidentally blurts out 'Scooby Doo.' Their chemistry is electric: Gukesh's youthful swagger vs. Anand's amused traditionalism, with playful barbs about championship titles sprinkled in. By the time Anand fully embraces his inner "Vishy", you'll be laughing out loud. With clever writing and brilliantly fun dynamic, this ad nails its comedic take on generational banter. Checkmate, indeed!

Meh

Brand: Duolingo

Agency: Talented

Wow, Duolingo—way to pander. Their over-the-top “Kollywood-meets-green-owl” spectacle is about as subtle as a dance number blasting at 7 a.m. The campaign claims to ooze local pride but ends up feeling like a checklist of clichés: kuthu beats? Check. Flamboyant theatrics? Double-check. Sure, it’s colourful… but it’s also one big neon sign screaming, “Look, we can be TAMIL TOO!” Maybe next time, Duo can ease off the superstar swagger and focus on, you know, actually teaching us something.

Mast

Brand: Cleartrip

Agency: SW Network

In Cleartrip's latest campaign, popular author Chetan Bhagat, in a brilliantly zany twist, flips the script on those so-called "money-saving hacks" and pokes fun at our obsession with booking in stealth mode. Bhagat hilariously dismantles these myths and morphs into an absurd "travel genius," doling out laughably outrageous tips before revealing the only true hack that counts: using SuperCoins for great discounts on Cleartrip. The campaign is pure mast, and it brilliantly hammers home the message: forget midnight searches and incognito tabs—just grab your SuperCoins and let Cleartrip handle the rest!

Meh

Brand: Amazon Prime x Paatal Lok

Agency: Inhouse

Brace yourselves for the most hilariously overblown spectacle of the year—Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s oh-so-controversial trip to Nagaland. Seriously, the drama dialled itself up to 11 before he even packed his bags. Samay Raina pokes in with a half-hearted “come to my show instead,” Rinku Singh ominously hints at broken bones (umm, intense much?), and Manav Manglani’s ‘fashion advice’ feels more like a desperate cry for relevancy than actual style tips. Throw in Farida Jalal dropping thaali after thaali and Aman the pineapple crooner wailing away in the background, and you’ve got a circus. Yet, our hero insists, “Nagaland toh jaunga, kya hee hoga?” Well, apparently not much—other than this mountain of melodramatic mayhem that fizzles out faster than your lukewarm popcorn.

Mast

Brand: Acko

Agency: Leo Burnett India

Get ready to rock and roll with Munna Bhai, Circuit, and the earnest Nagrajan Swami in ACKO's brand-new campaign. This snappy sequel to the iconic Munna Bhai universe is an absolute blast from the past—from no caps on hospital room rent to securing insurance while you're still young and healthy. The nostalgia levels go through the roof as Rajkumar Hirani reunites the hilarious trio after eons, with the OG crew adding a dash of cinematic magic.

Mast

Brand: Senco Gold and Diamonds

Agency: Garage Worldwide

Senco Gold & Diamonds have crafted a delightful new film, “Khushiyon ki Reet” (Tradition of Joy), just in time for the wedding season. This charming campaign beautifully blends rich heritage with today’s trends, striking a chord with modern Indians who treasure both tradition and contemporary style. The story centers on a young bride who breathes new life into her grandmother’s wedding necklace, inspired by an old photo album. Senco’s impeccable craftsmanship shines through as the necklace is recreated, symbolizing the timeless bond between generations. With its heartfelt narrative and stunning visuals, the campaign offers a fresh take on family connections and cultural legacy.

Mast

Brand: Innisfree

Agency: Social Whistles Studio