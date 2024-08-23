Meta updates policy: RMG brands rejoice, alco brands ditched

Meta had updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy to allow companies from regulated sectors such as alcohol, online gambling and over-the-counter drugs in India, APAC and LATAM. Storyboard18 first broke the news about Meta’s plan to open three new verticals for companies from these sectors to use the WhatsApp Business platform to send promotional messages to users in these regions.

For Real Money Gaming and Gambling provisions, in India, Meta’s updated policy says, WhatsApp Business messaging that promotes online gambling and gaming must comply with all applicable local laws, required or established industry codes, guidelines, licenses and must comply with age and country requirements consistent with applicable local laws. Messaging may not be sent to people under 18 years of age. For Real Money Gambling and Gaming in India state-specific restrictions will be applicable.

Lauding Meta’s move, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation said, “AIGF welcomes Meta's decision to allow real money skill gaming businesses to utilize the WhatsApp Business platform for promotional messaging. This move marks a significant step forward for the online gaming industry, particularly for MSMEs, who will benefit immensely from the enhanced reach and engagement this platform provides.”

Landers further said, “By enabling direct communication with a broader audience, Meta is paving the way for growth and innovation within the sector.”

In India, gambling is allowed in certain states.

It should be noted that advertising for alcohol is heavily regulated across the country, which prompts brands to resort to tactics like surrogate advertising.

Meta has not included India in the list of countries allowed to promote alcohol on its platform.

Ishan Varshnei, CEO of Latambarcem Brewers said, "The restrictions on alcohol advertising in India have historically been a challenge, pushing brands to explore innovative marketing approaches. In light of this, navigating this new landscape requires a thoughtful and strategic approach."

He added, "Responsible messaging, strict adherence to legal guidelines, and a focus on building brand affinity through genuine engagement will be critical. While Meta’s policy doesn’t fully lift the limitations, it certainly provides more flexibility to showcase the craftsmanship, culture, and community that define our products.”

Varshnei further said, “For us, it’s not just about advertising—it’s about connecting authentically with consumers who appreciate the blend of tradition and innovation that our products represent. This move is a step in the right direction, and we’re excited to leverage it to further enhance our brand presence while remaining aligned with ethical and legal guidelines."

Messages that promote alcohol are not permitted in India as companies in the regulated sector are prohibited from sending messages through the WhatsApp Business app or providing any commerce experiences to buy or sell goods or services.

As per the new policy, businesses also have to ensure that messages sent by them comply with legal age restrictions, geographic requirements and regulatory standards through technical and organisational measures. However, certain users could see a different policy on the internet with gaming and not gambling permitted in India.