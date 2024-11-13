Mondelez India ad expenses rise by 14.8% to Rs 1,603.15 crore in FY 24

ADVERTISEMENT
Dairy Milk chocolate maker Mondelez India Foods' advertising and promotional expenses increased by 14.8 percent to Rs 1,603.15 crore in FY 24. The company's ad expenses were Rs 1,396.5 crore in the last fiscal.
The confectionary brand's profit soared by 71.85 percent to Rs 1,175.93 crore in FY 24 and the revenue from operations rose 13.3 percent to Rs 11,246.93 crore during the same period, according to PTI news agency.
The consolidated income of Cadbury gems climbed 20.7 percent to Rs 13,782.45 crore and other expenses increased by 12 percent at Rs 11,080.72 crore.
Total expenses of Mondelez India were 11.9 per cent higher at Rs 11,080.72 crore in FY24.