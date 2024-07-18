MTV rolls out #TuchchVichaar campaign to celebrate Pride Month and beyond

MTV rolled out the #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This initiative aims to normalise acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community through a short film and social media strategy.

Conceptualised by MTV, the campaign film depicts a parallel universe where the LGBTQIA+ community is fully accepted, and it's a straight, heterosexual individual who stands out as different. The story follows this individual as he faces judgment for his demeanor and discrimination for his identity. The film ends with a message encouraging everyone to stand up against bullies and their harmful mindset.

In many parts of the world, homosexuality is still wrongly seen as a mental illness or moral failing, leading to discrimination. MTV's #TuchchVichaar campaign addresses these small-minded attitudes (chhoti soch) that perpetuate discrimination.

A key feature of #TuchchVichaar is the innovative use of the ‘🤏🏻’ emoji to call out homophobia. Recognizing the widespread use of emojis among Gen Z and Millennials, the campaign uses this symbol to spread its message in an engaging, non-preachy way, stated the company.