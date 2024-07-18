            
      MTV rolls out #TuchchVichaar campaign to celebrate Pride Month and beyond

      Conceptualised by MTV, the campaign film depicts a parallel universe where the LGBTQIA+ community is fully accepted, and it's a straight, heterosexual individual who stands out as different.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2024 7:41 PM
      The story follows this individual as he faces judgment for his demeanor and discrimination for his identity. The film ends with a message encouraging everyone to stand up against bullies and their harmful mindset.

      MTV rolled out the #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This initiative aims to normalise acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community through a short film and social media strategy.

      In many parts of the world, homosexuality is still wrongly seen as a mental illness or moral failing, leading to discrimination. MTV's #TuchchVichaar campaign addresses these small-minded attitudes (chhoti soch) that perpetuate discrimination.

      A key feature of #TuchchVichaar is the innovative use of the ‘🤏🏻’ emoji to call out homophobia. Recognizing the widespread use of emojis among Gen Z and Millennials, the campaign uses this symbol to spread its message in an engaging, non-preachy way, stated the company.

      Anshul Ailawadi, business head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “Awareness is the starting point of LGBTQIA+ allyship and action. Our #TucchhaVichaar campaign aims to make the GenZ aware of unconscious biases in a simple yet clever way. The role reversal encourages a more empathetic view of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We hope the film inspires everyone who watches it to become better allies in action.”


      First Published on Jul 18, 2024 7:41 PM

