Nike faces criticism over marathon ad campaign amid global concerns on antisemitism

Nike is under fire for its use of the phrase “Never again” in advertising that appeared along the route of the 2025 London Marathon, with critics calling the campaign tone-deaf and insensitive given the phrase’s historical association with Holocaust remembrance.

The slogan, featured on billboards saying “Never again, until next year” and “Never again, see you next year,” was part of Nike’s broader campaign “Winning Isn’t Comfortable”. The campaign aimed to capture the emotional and physical struggle of endurance athletes, drawing on common phrases used by runners to convey the grueling nature of marathon participation.

However, the use of “Never again”, a phrase globally recognized as a vow to prevent atrocities like the Holocaust, sparked backlash on social media and from human rights advocates who deemed the repurposing of the language for commercial purposes as inappropriate.

Nike responded with an apology, stating that the intention was never to cause harm. “The London billboards were part of a broader campaign designed to motivate runners to push past what they think is possible,” a company spokesperson said. “We apologize for any offense caused.”

The controversy emerges at a time of heightened global sensitivity to antisemitism. Nike’s campaign misstep also comes amid broader efforts by the company to revive its brand momentum.

With a 9% year-over-year decline in revenue last quarter, the sportswear giant has been doubling down on high-impact marketing. Earlier this year, it launched its “So Win” Super Bowl commercial, the brand’s first in 27 years, and a high-profile presence during NBA All-Star Weekend. These moves followed the success of its “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign during the Paris 2024 Olympics, which used bold storytelling to reframe the competitive mindset.