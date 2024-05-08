Parksons Cartamundi unveils new digital film "Asli Fan Khelta Hai!"

Parksons Cartamundi has unveiled a new digital film titled "Asli Fan Khelta Hai!" This campaign celebrates the die-hard cricket fandom of Mumbai and how the joy of playing cards strengthens that passion. Parksons has amplified the excitement of cricket to the world of playing cards with the launch of the official Mumbai Indians Playing Cards.

Produced by Schbang Motion Pictures, the film explores the essence of what it means to be an "Asli Fan." These are the passionate supporters who go beyond simply watching the game. They live and breathe their team spirit, actively participating in the experience. They are the ones proudly sporting Mumbai Indians jerseys, and now, owning a deck of these specially designed playing cards becomes another way to showcase their devotion. Understanding this, Parksons Cartamundi has launched a captivating digital film cleverly highlighting the shared spirit of competition that binds cricket and playing cards. Just like on the cricket pitch, where the best team emerges victorious, playing cards offer a fun and competitive experience that unites people.

The narrative follows Mumbai Indians fan navigating the vibrant city, encountering fellow fans from all walks of life – from taxi drivers to fishermen, dabbawalas to gully cricket players. United by their love for the game and their team, they connect through the joy of playing cards, showcasing the diverse and relatable characters that make Mumbai's fan culture so special. With the tagline "Asli Fan Khelta Hai!" (A True Fan Plays!), the campaign celebrates this passionate fan culture. The film beautifully captures how playing cards transcend boundaries, uniting fans in their shared love for the game.

Speaking about the latest film, Kapil Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Parksons Cartamundi Private, Limited, said, “At Parksons Cartamundi, we believe in offering the best experience for our consumers in the categories of Playing Cards and Card Games. Playing Cards plays an essential role in bringing alive the passion and competitive spirit among all sections of our country. Similarly, the new range of Mumbai Indians playing cards helps the Asli Fans support and play the match along with their favourite team. Our new film perfectly captures this spirit, showcasing how the joy of playing cards transcends boundaries and unites fans in a shared love for the game. Through this digital film, we aim to inspire fans to embrace their passion for cricket and card playing!”

Further adding to this, Jigar Shah, Head of Marketing-India, and Middle East, Parksons Cartamundi Private, Limited, mentioned that “We wanted to capture the vibrant energy of Mumbai's culture, the characters who make it special, and the way their passion for Cricket spills over into every aspect of their lives. From the friendly rivalry of a card game with a taxi driver to the electrifying atmosphere of gully cricket, the film celebrates the joy of playing and the spirit of being a true Mumbai Indians supporter. We believe fans will see themselves reflected in this film and be inspired to grab a deck and experience the thrill of the game in a whole new way!"

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Stefaan Merckx, Group CEO, Cartamundi, said, “Having grown up in India, I am fully aware of the role of Cricket in every Indian's life, especially in Mumbai. For Cartamundi, we are always engaged with communities, and through this campaign we are engaging with the die-hard cricket fans and giving them an opportunity to express their fandom through these elegantly designed Playing Cards.”

The newly launched film conceptualized by Schbang Motion Pictures, highlights how Asli Fans are the true stars, capturing their energy and passion that truly defines cricket. With the tagline "Asli Fan Khelta Hai!'