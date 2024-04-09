Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna issue fresh unconditional apology to SC

Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna and yoga guru Baba Ramdev have filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court, extending an "unconditional and unqualified apology" in the misleading ads case. The case will be next heard on April 10.

On April 2, the Supreme Court had pulled up Patanjali's Ramdev and Acharya and came down heavily on them for defying its orders and observed that the medical advertisements issued by the Ramdev-led company are in the "teeth of law".'Be ready for action', the Supreme Court told Ramdev, stating that the court would need to take contempt cases to the logical conclusion.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also refused to accept the apology tendered by Patanjali last month. "We are not happy with your apology," the top court said, giving the company one last opportunity to file a 'better' response in its contempt proceedings.

During the previous hearing, the SC severely criticised Ramdev and Balkrishna for not heeding its directives and asked them to be physically present before the court on April 2.

After the hearing, Patanjali Ayurved formally expressed regret to the Supreme Court in response to a notice prompting it to justify why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated for allegedly breaching an assurance provided to the top court on November 21, 2023.

In the affidavit that was filed in response to the notice, Balkrishna regretted that the advertisement in question which was meant to contain only general statements inadvertently included 'offending sentences’. They assured that such ads would not be issued in the future.