Rasna ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador for their new campaign

Rasna has come out with a new campaign that not only highlights their 21 Vitamins and Minerals that energise us but also highlights the emotions it stirs up.

The new ad is a result of extensive market research done pan India to help us understand our customers and their evolving needs, stated the press release.

This years’ highlight of the campaign is the onboarding of Tamannaah Bhatia, the face of youth, highlighted the release.

Commenting on the unveiling of Rasna's new brand campaign and repositioning, Piruz Khambatta, group chairman of Rasna Group states, “We are very proud that even a celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite. Today Rasna does not only stand for the Love of the generations like celebrity’s but also of the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-rich, but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages. So Rasna today with its offerings ranging from Rs.1/- a glass to Rs.10/- a glass touches all walks of life."

He added, "We are also very proud of the fact that Rasna with its direct inroads into supply chain especially in rural areas is ensuring that the farmers get double the value of their crops, in line with our Prime Minister’s vision of doubling their income. Rasna is a proud Make in India brand which is made with only locally sourced products as Rasna is one of the only companies using only Indian fruits and raw materials compared to competition in the sector which imports most of the fruits and ingredients. We have taken the lead, to develop better quality, value added natural products with vitamins and minerals meeting the ever-dynamic requirements of the customers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Bhatia commented, “There are brands and then there are legacies, Rasna is one such fine example from the heart of India. I take great pride in being associated with the most reputable beverage brand in the country. I understand now Rasna is fully formulated as a health drink with vitamins, minerals and glucose, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this campaign, as it will bring nutrition to millions. It is the first love of every child and embedded in my heart as my first love as well, I have never seen another FMCG brand with such a strong emotional connection. It is hands down the national beverage of the country.”