Reckitt's non-core brand Robin re-enters Indian market with creative campaign

Robin announces the launch of Robin Fabric Whitener, a product designed to revive whites in wardrobes. This new product marks Robin’s re-entry into the bleach segment after decades. It was launched with a multi-lingual campaign nationwide by tgthr with #PehnoPhirseWhite.

Maintaining the brightness and cleanliness of white clothes is a common challenge consumers face in India. Additionally, white clothes often lose their lustre over time, so people avoid buying and wearing white. So, it is always surprising to find a person wearing white every day, stated the company. This campaign used this insight to form a connection and launched a new product focused on revolutionising how consumers care for their white fabrics, restoring them to their original brilliance.

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt South Asia said, “At Reckitt, we are consistently working towards innovating our product portfolio to provide consumers the best solutions for their everyday needs. We understand that consumers often hesitate to wear or buy white clothes due to the challenges of maintaining their brightness and cleanliness. With the launch of Robin Fabric Whitener, we are dedicated to reversing this trend, offering consumers a superior solution that not only simplifies the cleaning process but also restores the radiant shine of white fabrics and removes stains. We are committed to empowering our consumers to wear their whites with pride and confidence, redefining their laundry experience.”

Robin launched a TV commercial featuring a woman who confidently wears white clothes daily.