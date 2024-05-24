            

      Reckitt appoints Abhijit Aswath as marketing manager and category head - hygiene

      Previously, Abhijit Aswath was Samsung Electronics's general manager/ category head - smartphones (luxury).

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 8:49 AM
      Abhijit Aswath began his career at Kimberly-Clark, and went on to work at Procter & Gamble too.

      Abhijit Aswath, who led Samsung Electronics as general manager/ category head - smartphones (luxury), has joined Reckitt as marketing manager and category head - hygiene.

      On May 16, Reckitt has appointed Kanika Kalra as the Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition at Reckitt - South Asia. In this role, Kalra will lead marketing strategies for Reckitt’s portfolio of health and nutrition brands across India and other South Asian markets.

      Before joining Reckitt India, Kalra was associated with McKinsey & Company as Partner and worked extensively across the firm’s Consumer, Consumer Technology and Marketing practices. She was also the Managing Partner of McKinsey’s Mumbai office from 2020-2023 where she spearheaded the building of the firm’s new Mumbai office. Kalra led the diversity and inclusion initiatives for McKinsey India.


      First Published on May 24, 2024 8:49 AM

