Rihanna's Fenty Beauty partners with Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Rihanna has announced Fenty Beauty's partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The pop star turned serial entrepreneur revealed that her Fenty Beauty imprint will partner with the international sporting events to equip volunteers with makeup kits. As the individuals present the medals to the winning athletes, they can show off a “designated look” curated thanks to Rihanna’s products, as per reports.

"This marks the first time that Fenty Beauty has partnered with events of this magnitude. Continuing the brand’s mission of empowerment and inclusivity in a space with a long history of doing the opposite, the initiatives included in the partnership will feature athlete appearances, beauty tutorials as well as interactive experiences to bring fans and athletes closer together," according to a report.