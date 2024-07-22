            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • rihannas-fenty-beauty-partners-with-paris-olympics-and-paralympics-37629

      Rihanna's Fenty Beauty partners with Paris Olympics and Paralympics

      Rihanna said, "tried to tell yall....we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024" alongside a picture of the popstar herself with a mega-size lip gloss tube captured in front of the Eiffel Tower.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2024 3:57 PM
      Rihanna's Fenty Beauty partners with Paris Olympics and Paralympics
      The pop star turned serial entrepreneur revealed that her Fenty Beauty imprint will partner with the international sporting events to equip volunteers with makeup kits.

      Rihanna has announced Fenty Beauty's partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

      The pop star turned serial entrepreneur revealed that her Fenty Beauty imprint will partner with the international sporting events to equip volunteers with makeup kits. As the individuals present the medals to the winning athletes, they can show off a “designated look” curated thanks to Rihanna’s products, as per reports.

      "This marks the first time that Fenty Beauty has partnered with events of this magnitude. Continuing the brand’s mission of empowerment and inclusivity in a space with a long history of doing the opposite, the initiatives included in the partnership will feature athlete appearances, beauty tutorials as well as interactive experiences to bring fans and athletes closer together," according to a report.

      In a post caption on Instagram, Rihanna wrote "tried to tell yall....we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024" alongside a picture of the popstar herself with a mega-size lip gloss tube captured in front of the Eiffel Tower.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 22, 2024 3:57 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Adman Brendan Pereira passes away

      Adman Brendan Pereira passes away

      Advertising

      NODWIN Gaming ropes in Android as title partner for BGMS Season 3

      NODWIN Gaming ropes in Android as title partner for BGMS Season 3

      Advertising

      Godrej Consumer's advertising investment surged by 47% to Rs 1,011 crore in FY24

      Godrej Consumer's advertising investment surged by 47% to Rs 1,011 crore in FY24

      Advertising

      InspiRAYtion: Advertising is a discipline, that uses many mediums

      InspiRAYtion: Advertising is a discipline, that uses many mediums

      Advertising

      BREAKING: Stakeholders meet MIB over SDC; seek clear definitions of food and health sectors

      BREAKING: Stakeholders meet MIB over SDC; seek clear definitions of food and health sectors

      Advertising

      India emerges as 2nd-largest market for Netflix

      India emerges as 2nd-largest market for Netflix

      Advertising

      Union Budget 2024: Favorable tax policies, push for digital infra, ease of regulations can bolster advertising industry

      Union Budget 2024: Favorable tax policies, push for digital infra, ease of regulations can bolster advertising industry