Saffola Oats rolls out a new campaign highlighting diverse snacking moments

Saffola Oats, an oats brand, from the house of Marico Limited announced the launch of a new campaign for its flavoured Oats range. As a part of the campaign, there are four ad films staging a different scenario of snacking urges amongst a diverse consumer segment.

The campaign attempts to showcase how Saffola Masala Oats offers a healthier and tasty go-to snack with a variety of delicious flavours for their anytime-of-the-day snacking moments, stated the release.

In the hustle of today's fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are forever in pursuit of snacks that effortlessly match their emotional cravings. Yet, when faced with options towards the unhealthy side, a moment of conscious decision-making becomes evident, with a preference for something that seamlessly combines health and taste. The four films, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, tap into this very consumer insight. It showcases how Saffola Masala Oats caters to multiple consumer needs across different occasions, each offering a glimpse into diverse snacking moments in their everyday life.

From a busy mother searching for the perfect yet healthy snack to satisfy her child, to a working professional struggling to find a nutritious breakfast amidst a hectic schedule, each film addresses a unique snacking challenge. Be it a spicy gossip exchange between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law or a bunch of young friends looking to eat something quickly in late evenings, there exists a flavor tailor-made for every individual and every specific moment. The campaign cleverly springboards the entire brand’s narrative by using the pop-culture phrase “….se yaad aaya…” and beautifully lands on its proposition – “Bindaas Saffola Masala Oats bana, Dil ko na kar mana!”

Saffola Masala Oats has also unveiled four new gourmet flavours. These include sweet-flavoured oats Nutty Chocolate, Apple ‘N' almonds while also expanding the portfolio of savoury oats with the launch of new variants such as Spicy Mexicana and Cheesy Italiaa.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer- India & foods business, Marico said, ”We understand the dynamic needs of today's consumers and aim to offer a delightful and tasty alternative for every moment, from the crack of dawn to late-night hunger pangs. We aspire to be a part of our consumers' everyday moments, making Saffola Masala Oats a companion for every palate and every time.’’

‘’The brand films beautifully showcase the cohorts at any time of the day. The ad films beautifully showcase the urge for healthy snacking among diverse consumers. It also brilliantly captures the essence of our brand proposition – ' Bindaas Saffola Masala Oats bana, Dil ko na kar mana!' as we strive to become the go-to choice for those who seek both health and taste in their snacks." he adds.

“Words are memory triggers, and our brains leap to associate them with unconnected things that we care about. Truth is, all of us care about food. And while our immediate instinct might be to indulge, our inner ‘voice of reason’ often holds us back. The mental tug-of-war between taste and health, craving and denial, is charmingly human. Every brand needs a rallying cry, and ‘Dil ko na kar mana’ is Saffola Masala Oats telling foodies everywhere that they’re in good hands. Our campaign of digital-first 20 seconders shows how the dilemma meets its delicious end with the new range of Saffola Masala Oats,” says Ram Cobain, chief creative officer - Mullen Lintas.