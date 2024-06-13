Škoda Auto India celebrates 129 years with Škoda Drive of Belief campaign

Škoda Auto's journey commenced 129 years ago when Václav Laurin and Václav Klement started making bicycles in 1895, laying the foundation for the company's enduring legacy that would see it reach significant milestones such as the introduction of the L&K Voiturette A in 1905. Fast forward to 2023, Škoda Auto achieved a remarkable feat, selling over 860,000 cars globally, with India emerging as the fourth largest market.

Today, as Škoda Auto India introduces the Škoda Drive of Belief campaign – an initiative that isn't just about looking back, but about embracing the spirit of perseverance and innovation that's defined Škoda's journey. It's a celebration of overcoming challenges and personal growth, while inviting everyone to share their stories and be part of something special, stated the company.

Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said: “In the spirit of celebrating the unwavering human spirit and the vibrant culture of the nation, Škoda Auto India acknowledges the countless individuals who have contributed to the nation's growth and progress. From visionary leaders and innovators to everyday heroes who embody determination and excellence, each story echoes the ethos of Škoda's own journey. As the company evolves and expands its presence in India, the Škoda Drive of Belief campaign becomes a tribute to these inspiring narratives, serving as a testament to the brand's enduring legacy and commitment to recognising and empowering self-driven individuals who shape the world around them.”

The Campaign

As a brand that is driven by customers who are self-made individuals, Škoda Drive of Belief invites every individual, even those who are not Škoda customers, to share their personal and professional stories of achievement, the journeys they’ve undertaken, and the challenges they’ve overcome, on a common platform. The intention of these stories are to draw parallels with Škoda Auto’s own beginnings in 1895 and act as a catalyst for others to interpret, share and be inspired from.

The Platform