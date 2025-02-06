Standard Chartered launches 'Now’s Your Time for Wealth' campaign in India; targets affluent segment

Standard Chartered has launched its latest global wealth campaign in India. The global campaign, ‘Now’s your time for wealth’, created in partnership with Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong and Singapore, champions Standard Chartered’s global network, expertise and unrivalled wealth investment solutions.

In India, the campaign is aimed at the growing wealth and affluent segment, including ‘Global Indians’.

The global wealth campaign aligns with Standard Chartered India’s pivot towards wealth and affluent. As an international wealth manager, this marketing investment underscores Standard Chartered group’s commitment to grow its affluent business – targeting $200 bn in affluent Net New Money by 2029 and double-digit CAGR Wealth Solutions income.

Aditya Mandloi, Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “India remains a key market for the Bank, and this campaign underscores our commitment to the Affluent segment by offering a comprehensive suite of international wealth and banking solutions. It resonates with our core clients – ‘Global Indians’ – who embody India’s growth story while pursuing global aspirations and ambitions. With our deep market expertise and extensive international network, Standard Chartered is uniquely positioned to support them on their wealth management journey.”

The campaign delivers a compelling message: The cost of waiting could mean falling short of one’s wealth ambitions. The campaign creatively calls out the Bank’s differentiators and capabilities – global network, client continuum, expertise in wealth solutions – that support affluent clients, such as Global Indians, Global Chinese, entrepreneurs and sophisticated Investors, to grow, protect and pass on their wealth.

The global wealth campaign signals Standard Chartered’s commitment to execute data-driven and personalised campaigns to create a more holistic client engagement approach, reinforcing the Bank’s position as an international wealth manager. The campaign will be featured in a mix of out-of-home advertising across airports and in-city sites, print advertising, film, and content partnership with leading international, regional and local media across seven key markets – India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan and UAE.