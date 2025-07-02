'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has unveiled a new roadmap for the company, known as Raymond 2.0. In a letter to the shareholders, Singhania has aimed to reposition the 100-year-old company into a "modern, purpose-led enterprise aligned with India's transformation".

The businessman's message came when Raymond Realty made a debut on the stock exchanges from its parent firm, Raymond.

Singhania called the demerger of the Realty business and previously, the lifestyle business, a 'transformation' in the group that will attract more order book and lead to double-digit growth.

"This diversified portfolio, combined with our proven execution capabilities, deep global partnerships, and relentless focus on technological advancement, uniquely positions us to increase our order book and sustain high double-digit growth," Singhania told shareholders.

He added that India's one of the largest conglomerates has created "three independent, net debt-free and focused entities" that have a strong management and governance framework.

On the listing of Raymond Realty, he said the decision is strategic to make the Group a global Indian powerhouse. He labelled Raymond Realty as the "crown jewel of transformation" that has become one of the top-5 developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR).

Notably, Raymond Realty made a weak market debut on Tuesday, listed at Rs 1,000 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 3.78% discount from the discovered price of Rs 1,039 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock got listed at Rs 1,005 apiece, down 2.5% against its discovered price of Rs 1,031.30 apiece. However, the shares of Raymond Realty surged 5% and hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,050 apiece; it bounced back 10% from the intraday low of Rs 956.20 apiece. The market capitalisation of Raymond Reality stood at Rs 6,407.72 crore by the end of the listing day on the BSE.

Raymond Realty demerged from the Group on May 1, 2025. In the Quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025, the Group's real estate business clocked a revenue of Rs 766 crore as against Rs 677 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Raymond Realty had six projects outside Thane Land at the end of Q4FY25 after signing two joint development agreements in Mahim and Wadala for Rs 6,800 crore.

Singhania said the Raymond realty has targeted a topline growth of 15% and an operating margin of 20% in the current fiscal year. He has aimed for a 30% rise in the realty arm's sales bookings in FY2026 to Rs 3,000 crore, driven by a strong pipeline of residential projects and a surge in demand.