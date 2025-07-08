TNRERA cracks down on misleading real estate ads with tough new guidelines

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has issued a new directive mandating transparency and factual accuracy in all promotional content by builders and property developers, as per media reports.

Effective July 1, the new order mandates that all real estate advertisements - whether in print, digital, television, hoardings, and social media - must prominently display the project's TNRERA registration number, a scannable QR code (as per Form-C), the authority's official website, accurate project location, and complete promoter contact details.

The order, issued by TNRERA chairperson Shiv Das Meena, aims to empower homebuyers with easily verifiable information and to eliminate deceptive marketing practices. “This directive is intended to ensure that buyers can authenticate claims and make informed decisions,” the order stated in the media report.

Among the key provisions:

- RERA registration details must be placed in the top right corner of every advertisement with a minimum font size for easy visibility.

- Promoters are prohibited from using vague disclaimers such as "terms and conditions apply" or claiming exaggerated features like "100+ amenities" unless substantiated by approved project plans.

- If a location-based landmark is cited, only the actual distance via the most commonly used route can be mentioned - not estimated travel time, which varies with traffic conditions.

- Ads must include the promoter’s name, office address, and contact information.

- For projects exempt from registration (like those completed before May 1, 2017), the reason for exemption must be explicitly stated.

S. Ramprabhu, chairman of the DTCP committee at the Builders Association of India, reinforced the importance of the new norms. “Promoters must now stick to the facts. From distances to project details, there’s no room for creative liberty anymore,” he said in the report.

Online real estate platforms are also being brought into the fold. They are now barred from listing or promoting any project that doesn’t carry valid TNRERA registration details, a QR code, and a reference to the official website.

Importantly, media outlets are not exempt. TNRERA has warned that any media platform - print or digital - that publishes non-compliant advertisements may be reported to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other regulatory authorities. Violations will attract penalties under Sections 61 and 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.