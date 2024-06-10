Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

HSBC India unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their brand influencer, cricketer Virat Kohli. The ad campaign features five distinct 30-second commercial films, each featuring Kohli alongside a lineup of popular celebrities and influencers, highlighting the HSBC’s international product propositions.

The campaign showcases the bank’s product range and features. This campaign marks a significant milestone for HSBC India where it blends the star power of Kohli with the influential reach of social media personalities to engage with audience.

Commenting on the new ad campaign, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Revealing a side of iconic cricketer Virat Kohli's personality that has never been seen before, we are thrilled to rollout star-studded advertising campaign featuring Kohli supported by stellar lineup of popular influencers, amplifying our growing ambition in the country."

He added, "With an expansive array of offerings where our proposition extends beyond conventional banking, we are strategically poised to bolster various aspects of the journey for our customers, positioning ourselves as a partner they can rely on, no matter their banking needs or life stage. We reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner.”

Sharing his perspective on the new commercials, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Through this campaign, we are reiterating our purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. Presenting product information in our own unique and witty way, we want our audience to connect with us emotionally and make banking more relatable and compelling.”