“We’ll continue with the campaign, with modifications,” says HUL on Lakmé Ad dispute

On Thursday, a bench of the Delhi High Court heard a lawsuit filed by Honasa Consumer Limited against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) regarding an allegedly disparaging sunscreen advertisement. Both parties agreed to settle the matter amicably. HUL agreed to modify the advertisement and remove it from both online platforms and out-of-home (OOH) placements.

As per the agreement reached in court, HUL will revise the ad by changing the product’s color to light yellow, ensuring it no longer resembles Honasa Consumer’s Derma Co. sunscreen. Additionally, the phrase “online bestseller” will be replaced with “some sellers.” The online ad will be taken down in 24 hours, and hoardings will be removed in the following 48 hours.

In response to the Delhi High Court’s ruling, HUL said in a statement: “The Honorable Delhi High Court has allowed us to continue with the campaign with certain modifications. There is no injunction against the Lakmé campaign. In return, Honasa has also agreed to remove their social media posts from all platforms.”

“We respect the outcome and will proceed with our Sun Superiority Campaign with the required modifications. This underscores the critical need to raise awareness around SPF efficacy, transparency, and accountability in the sun care category—keeping consumer interest and safety at the forefront. Lakmé has been conducting SPF efficacy and safety tests for over a decade, following globally accepted scientific protocols.”

“We have always believed in the power of science to drive product innovation and safeguard consumer interests. This campaign is part of Lakmé’s broader commitment to setting a new benchmark for sun protection standards in India.”

HUL further stated: “Unfortunately, some sellers have been falsely advertising SPF 50. Independent testing by accredited labs revealed that these products fall significantly short of their claimed SPF levels, misleading consumers—potentially leading to skin issues such as pigmentation, aging, and spots.”

“At Lakmé, we remain unwavering in our commitment to integrity, consumer safety, and scientific excellence. We aim to be a leading voice advocating for transparency and higher standards in skincare by developing products grounded in rigorous science, research, and innovation.”

The controversy began when Lakmé, an HUL brand, launched a marketing campaign promoting its Lakmé Sun Expert SPF 50 sunscreen. The campaign introduced a dramatized concept called the “SPF Lie Detector Test,” which alleged that some “online bestsellers” significantly overstated their SPF protection. Although the ad did not explicitly name any brands, it featured two unbranded sunscreen bottles that closely resembled Mamaearth’s The Derma Co. and Nykaa’s Dot & Key products.