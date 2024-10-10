World Mental Health Day 2024: Identifying Burnout and Managing Well-being at Workplace

As organizations around the world embrace this year's World Mental Health Day on October 10 with the theme-"It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace"-the urgent need for mental well-being in professional settings is more paramount than ever.

According to Deloitte Global's Gen Z and Millennial Survey, burnout continues to plague a significant number of younger employees, with 50% of Gen Zs and 45% of Millennials reporting feelings of burnout at work.

These numbers are alarming but not surprising. The modern workplace, with its demands, deadlines, and high-stakes decision-making, has evolved into a breeding ground for mental, emotional, and physical stress. The result? Burnout manifests in various forms-ranging from feelings of dread and overthinking to exhaustion and frequent health problems.

Recognizing the Symptoms

The effects of burnout manifest in various ways, affecting mental, emotional, and physical health:

Mental Burnout:

Dreading work and a lack of motivation, a decreased sense of accomplishment, overthinking, and feeling overwhelmed by new challenges.

Physical Burnout:

Chronic exhaustion and inconsistent sleep patterns, frequent health issues, including headaches, colds, and more serious mental health problems like anxiety and depression.

Emotional Burnout:

Increased irritability or anger at work, growing feelings of hopelessness, and having a desire to isolate from others.

These symptoms often appear together, compounding the negative impact on an employee's overall well-being. Addressing them early can prevent a downward spiral.

Recognizing Burnout Early

Dr. Rahul L. Khemani, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist at Heart and Mind Clinic, and Member of DocTube, elaborates on the importance of early intervention in addressing workplace burnout. "One of the most impactful things you can do is support your team and recognize burnout before it happens. It is much easier to prevent burnout than to fix it once it's already happening," he shares. Khemani emphasizes the need for regular check-ins and proactive workload management strategies. By frequently assessing employee capacity and setting realistic goals, companies can mitigate stress levels before they escalate into full-blown burnout.

"Check-ins don't just have to focus on tasks," he adds. "It's crucial to ask how your team members are doing personally. Many times, personal challenges bleed into professional performance, leading to stress that goes unnoticed until it's too late."

Fostering a Supportive Work Culture

Recognizing these early signs is key to curbing burnout, and the workplace culture plays a pivotal role. “Tracking workload is one thing, but make sure you’re also meeting with your team regularly and asking them how they’re doing,” says Khemani. This hands-on approach allows managers to understand employees’ personal and professional challenges, ultimately fostering a more supportive work environment.

Workplace culture plays a significant role in shaping employee mental health. Dr. Khemani notes that fostering open dialogue about mental well-being can make a world of difference. Weekly or biweekly one-on-one meetings can serve as a touchpoint for employees to discuss their mental load and get clarity on their work in relation to broader company objectives. This not only helps employees prioritize better but also builds a supportive environment where they feel heard.

"During these sessions, it’s also helpful to clarify how their individual work relates to larger team and company goals," he says. "Providing that clarity can help employees better prioritize their work. It can also increase motivation because employees understand how their work fits into the bigger picture."

Harnessing Digital Tools for Mental Health

In today’s tech-driven world, digital platforms and apps have transformed how companies approach mental health. Dr. Khemani believes these tools can help employees manage their stress more effectively. “Workload management tools give you a bird’s-eye view of everyone’s tasks in one place. That way, you can get a sense of if anyone is overloaded and redistribute that work if necessary,” he says.

The rise of mental health apps also provides employees with resources to practice mindfulness, relaxation exercises, and meditation in the comfort of their workspace.

While these tools offer convenience and accessibility, Khemani warns of potential limitations. "The downside can be that they can't measure exactly what your employee is experiencing. and the support would be generalised. This is why it is essential to have mental health professionals available for one-on-one consultations."

Dr. Khemani provided examples of how there are digital mental health tools that help manage workload better and remind employees about when to take breaks, practice meditation, and alarm them when leading towards burnout. "Digital mental health tools are easy to use, can be done anywhere and require only a short duration of time to practice it," he explains.

The Road Ahead: A Future Focused on Well-Being

Looking ahead, Khemani predicts an even greater integration of mental health strategies in workplace policies. With increasing awareness and the advent of digital mental health apps, organizations are now recognizing the importance of mental health on par with physical health. "People have been given opportunities to talk about their mental health to counsellors, and so with better strategies, we can end the stigma and issues employees face at work place," he concluded.

As businesses strive to create healthier, more sustainable work environments, prioritizing mental health is not just a trend-it's a necessity. By addressing burnout early and providing employees with both personal and digital support, companies can nurture a culture of well-being that benefits everyone.