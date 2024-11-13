WPP brings integrated agency T&Pm fully within its global network

WPP today announced a further simplification of its structure with the acquisition of the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network. T&Pm will continue to operate as a standalone multi-disciplinary agency, while collaborating closely with other WPP agencies.

As part of the move, T&Pm is placing WPP’s AI-powered marketing operating system, WPP Open, at the core of its innovative marketing models, to drive further growth through cutting-edge solutions for clients.

T&Pm is an award-winning integrated agency with approximately 1,800 people in 42 locations around the world. Its roster of global and local clients includes Amazon, Argos, British Gas, EA, Mars, NatWest, News UK and Toyota, many of which are already served in collaboration with other WPP agencies. WPP first invested in the agency in 2007 with a 49.9% stake before moving to a majority holding in 2019.

Following WPP’s initial investment, T&Pm expanded into media, leveraging WPP’s global buying power and expertise through GroupM. The agency has also pioneered embedded teams on-site with clients – an agile, integrated approach which has proven increasingly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The full incorporation of the agency within WPP will deepen that integration, with WPP Open becoming the backbone of T&Pm’s future client service model.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Two years ago, I showed Johnny the early iterations of WPP Open, our AI-powered operating system for marketing. He immediately saw its transformational potential and has since become one of its most compelling advocates. T&Pm is a great example of how we are putting AI at the heart of the groundbreaking work we do for our clients.”