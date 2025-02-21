YouTube AdBlitz 2025: The Super Bowl’s biggest commercial hits and trends

Super Bowl ads over the years have become as much of a must-watch as the Big Game itself, so it’s no surprise that brands of all kinds once again lined up for their chance to attract the most eyeballs during the Big Game.

Millions have flocked to YouTube to watch, rewatch, share and discuss their favorite ads, with Booking.com's Muppet-starring promo topping the charts for the third consecutive year with over 94 million views. To recognize the brands that excelled on YouTube, we compiled a list of the top ten performing commercials on AdBlitz, our Super Bowl ads and teasers hub, based on a combination of views, engagement, likes, and shares as of February 13 at 12 AM ET — highlighting both in-game and digital-first advertisers.

Universal Studios and Netflix both secured spots in the top ten without even airing their ads on television, proving that digital-first strategies can be just as powerful—if not more—than traditional TV placements.

Key Takeaways from This Year’s Super Bowl Ads

From heartwarming narratives to bizarre humor, this year’s biggest brands leaned on a few tried-and-tested strategies to engage audiences. Here are four major lessons from the most successful Super Bowl commercials of 2025:

1. Make Viewers Part of the Story Ads that resonate on a deeper level tend to go beyond simple storytelling—they make the audience feel like they’re a part of something bigger. Nike’s ad celebrated female athletes, creating an empowering rallying cry, while Google Pixel showcased a touching father-daughter relationship to highlight the power of AI-assisted interview prep. These campaigns didn’t just entertain—they inspired action.

2. Remix Pop Culture for Maximum Impact Tapping into nostalgia and beloved pop culture moments proved to be a winning formula. Hellmann’s reunited Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan to recreate the iconic When Harry Met Sally… diner scene, while Disney placed Lilo onto the football field to promote the highly anticipated Lilo & Stitch movie. These ads struck the perfect balance between familiarity and fresh storytelling.

3. Embrace the Absurd Humor is a staple of Super Bowl advertising, but the commercials that truly stood out leaned into the unexpected. Totino’s enlisted comedic duo Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for a bizarrely hilarious ad, while Dunkin’ upped the ante with Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong, who took things to another level by submerging himself in a vat of coffee. These unpredictable moments sparked conversations and kept audiences engaged long after the game.

4. Make Engagement Effortless The most successful ads didn’t just entertain—they made it incredibly easy for viewers to take action. Some brands encouraged audiences to scan a QR code, while others, like Cirkul, bypassed traditional sales channels altogether by shipping their product directly to consumers. The simpler the call to action, the better the engagement.

The Future of Super Bowl Advertising