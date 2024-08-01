Zomato's ad spendings rise by 84% to Rs 340 cr in Q1 FY25

Zomato's standalone spending on advertisement, sales, and promotion has increased by 84% to Rs 340 crore in the first quarter (April-June) in the current fiscal year FY25. In the last fiscal, the company spent Rs 184 crore on ads.

The online food delivery platform's standalone revenue from operation stood at Rs 2,048 crore between April to June quarter in FY25 from Rs 1,420 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The standalone net profit of Zomato in the first quarter stood at Rs 470 crore from Rs 276 crore in the same period in FY24.

The company registered a consolidated profit of Rs 253 crore between April and June FY25. Zomato's consolidated spending on ads and promotion in Q1 stood at Rs 396 crore.

In a stock exchange filing, Zomato said that there has been a 53% growth in its gross order value across all B2C businesses (food delivery, quick commerce, and Going-out) in Q1 FY25 to Rs 15,455 crore.

The adjusted EBITDA was up by Rs 287 crore YoY to Rs 299 crore between April-June in FY25.

Meanwhile, Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer of Blinkit, said the company has planned to get 2,000 dark stores in the top 10 cities in the country by the end of 2026 for its quick commerce business.