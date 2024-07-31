            
      Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit rises to Rs 118 crore; ad revenue declines by 3.6%

      Zee Entertainment Q1 FY25: The EBITDA margin of the company surged to 12.8% from 7.8% in the Q1 FY24 aided by cost management

      By  Mansi JaswalJul 31, 2024 4:17 PM
      Zee Entertainment posted a 784.6% rise in net profit Quarter-on-Quarter

      Zee Entertainment has posted a profit of Rs 118.1 crore for Q1 FY25 after suffering a loss of Rs 53.4 crore in the same period of the corresponding year, the company informed in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

      The media and entertainment company also posted a 784.6% rise in net profit Quarter-on-Quarter. The company registered Rs 13.4 crore of profit in the previous quarter (January-March) in 2024.

      Moreover, the EBITDA margin of the company surged to 12.8% from 7.8% in the Q1 FY24 aided by cost management.

      The operating revenue of Zee Ent also rose by 7.4% to Rs 2,130 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,983 crore in the same period of the corresponding quarter.

      According to the company, advertising revenue for the quarter declined by 3.6% YoY to Rs 913 crore due to the general elections and T20 Tournament. However, the ad and publicity expenses by the company saw an increase of 8.4% YoY to Rs 2,624 crore in June quarter.

      However, the company's subscription growth picked up by 4% post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.

      "While Q1 has already started on a positive note with a significant step up in margins, we expect gradual margin improvement to continue through the rest of the year," the company said. Zee Entertainment has expected FY25 margins to be meaningfully better than the previous fiscal year. It aspires to deliver an 18-20% EBITDA margin in FY26.


      First Published on Jul 31, 2024 3:43 PM

