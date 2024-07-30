            
      • Home
      • agency-news
      • cheils-experience-commerce-bags-digital-and-media-mandate-for-eveready-38165

      Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready

      The agency won the account through a multi-agency pitch and will manage digital, social and media mandate for Eveready’s battery, flashlights and lighting business units.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2024 10:52 AM
      Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready
      Eveready account will be managed by the Mumbai office of Cheil’s Experience Commerce.

      The integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, Experience Commerce (EC), has bagged the annual digital and media mandate for Eveready Industries India. The mandate comprises of an extensive range of services, including social media management, online reputation management (ORM), SEO, website maintenance, and comprehensive media planning and buying for the brand's battery, flashlights, and lighting business units.

      The account will be managed by EC's Mumbai office. The partnership seeks to boost Eveready’s digital engagement and revenue through innovative strategies.

      The agency plans to create interactive content tailored to the brand's target audience across various social media platforms, amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns. Additionally, EC will assume responsibility for managing the website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, alongside hosting and domain management.

      Further, utilising cutting-edge tools and insights, the agency is said to craft tailored social media strategies and high-impact campaigns.

      Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Battery and Flashlight, Eveready, said, "We recognise the pivotal role of digital in our growth journey. EC's passion and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."

      Andrew D’mellow, Vice President of Business Development at EC, added, "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering integrated services and driving meaningful engagement for brands."

      EC has been a part of the Cheil Worldwide Group since 2019 and has its own content production arm – CYLNDR INDIA.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 30, 2024 10:52 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      WPP collaborates with NVIDIA to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds

      WPP collaborates with NVIDIA to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds

      Agency News

      Publicis Groupe to acquire Influential for $500 million

      Publicis Groupe to acquire Influential for $500 million

      Agency News

      Microsoft outage hits airlines, stock markets, hospital services globally

      Microsoft outage hits airlines, stock markets, hospital services globally

      Agency News

      Lodestar UM collaborates with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses for Impact Day

      Lodestar UM collaborates with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses for Impact Day

      Agency News

      The Salt Inc. acquires Simplus Information Services to build financial content muscle

      The Salt Inc. acquires Simplus Information Services to build financial content muscle

      Advertising

      KFC India appoints FCB India as creative agency

      KFC India appoints FCB India as creative agency

      Agency News

      SpiceJet appoints Joyakesh Podder as Dy Chief Financial Officer as CFO Ashish Kumar resigns

      SpiceJet appoints Joyakesh Podder as Dy Chief Financial Officer as CFO Ashish Kumar resigns