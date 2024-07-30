Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready

The integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, Experience Commerce (EC), has bagged the annual digital and media mandate for Eveready Industries India. The mandate comprises of an extensive range of services, including social media management, online reputation management (ORM), SEO, website maintenance, and comprehensive media planning and buying for the brand's battery, flashlights, and lighting business units.

The account will be managed by EC's Mumbai office. The partnership seeks to boost Eveready’s digital engagement and revenue through innovative strategies.

The agency plans to create interactive content tailored to the brand's target audience across various social media platforms, amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns. Additionally, EC will assume responsibility for managing the website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, alongside hosting and domain management.

Further, utilising cutting-edge tools and insights, the agency is said to craft tailored social media strategies and high-impact campaigns.

Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Battery and Flashlight, Eveready, said, "We recognise the pivotal role of digital in our growth journey. EC's passion and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Andrew D’mellow, Vice President of Business Development at EC, added, "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering integrated services and driving meaningful engagement for brands."