Connekkt Media acquires Hollywood marketing agency Mob Scene

Connekkt Media has acquired Mob Scene, the premier Hollywood marketing agency responsible for award winning marketing campaigns for some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and franchises.

For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has been the creative engine behind the marketing of Hollywood’s most iconic films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Complete Unknown. Their expertise extends to franchise-defining campaigns for Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, Minions, making them one of the most sought-after marketing partners in the entertainment industry.

Tom Grane, Co-Founder & CEO of Mob Scene, “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

With this acquisition, Connekkt Media further strengthens its position as a global force in media and entertainment, with a strong global presence with its local offices and teams across Los Angeles, Mumbai, Dubai, Delhi NCR. Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek of Drake Star managed the deal on behalf of Mob Scene.